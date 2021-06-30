FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prep for winter with off-season savings on this Cold Steel axe at a 2021 low of $23

-
AmazonHome GoodsCold Steel
2021 low $23

Amazon is offering the Cold Steel All-Purpose Axe with Hickory Handle for $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $30 or more, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked only once before in the past 12 months. Featuring a 4-inch blade and a 4.5-inch cutting edge, you’ll find this axe head is plenty big enough to tackle larger projects. It has a durable straight-grain hickory for the handle, which is built to stand the test of time. While you might not need to worry about felling trees for firewood quite yet, winter isn’t that far away. This is a great way to enjoy some off-season savings on a must-have tool in your shed. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,000 happy customers.

Of course, you could ditch the hickory handle for a molded one to save a few bucks. With a similar 4-inch blade length, you won’t want to pass up the idea of picking this up. It’s under $19 on Amazon, which saves a few bucks from its normal going rate. Just keep in mind that the overall length of the handle is only 14.5-inches long instead of the 27 inches you’ll find above.

You also won’t want to miss out on the plethora of Greenworks deals that we’re tracking today. Firstly, our New Green Deals showcases an electric leaf blower from $32 and don’t forget about the Amazon Gold Box going on with up to 30% in savings available.

More on the Cold Steel Axe:

  • Featuring a European style head with a 4″ blade and a 4 1/2″ cutting edge
  • It takes a big bite with every swing. Plus, it features a very sturdy, durable straight-grained American Hickory handle
  • In our extensive field-tests in the outback of Australia, the Trail Boss was used to chop kindling
  • Clear roads and trails, to build blinds and even to chop down a fair sized tree

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Cold Steel

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Wacom’s Cintiq Pro 24-inch 4K Drawing Display see...
Amazon has MANGROOMER’s Ultimate Pro Self-Haircut...
Amazon’s new Reading Sidekick handles story time with...
Score all-time lows on Apple’s official leather a...
LEGO Sony Walkman headlines June’s best Ideas alo...
TP-Link’s Alexa-enabled Kasa Light Switch, RGB bu...
PNY’s Elite 512GB MicroSDXC Card plunges to $59.5...
Under $6 scores Joseph Joseph’s must-have Measure...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Mow your yard with a RYOBI 42-in. battery zero turn + bagging kit at $350 off, more

Learn More

Juiced Scorpion lets you travel up to 45 miles on a single charge at $300 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Green Deals: Cruise around town with Hover-1’s Alpha-Pro Electric Scooter at $400, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 24V 22-inch hedge trimmer returns to Amazon low at $100, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Sun Joe corded telescoping hedge trimmer reaches up to 13-feet at $59, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Hover-1 Origin Hoverboard has a built-in Bluetooth speaker at low of $130, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Hover-1 Switch 2-in-1 electric skateboard/scooter is great for kids at $150, more

Learn More
$220 value

Bundle two Lenovo Smart Clock Essentials with 4 smart plugs + 4 RGB bulbs for $150 ($70 off)

$150 Learn More