Prep for winter with off-season savings on this Cold Steel axe at a 2021 low of $23

Amazon is offering the Cold Steel All-Purpose Axe with Hickory Handle for $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $30 or more, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked only once before in the past 12 months. Featuring a 4-inch blade and a 4.5-inch cutting edge, you’ll find this axe head is plenty big enough to tackle larger projects. It has a durable straight-grain hickory for the handle, which is built to stand the test of time. While you might not need to worry about felling trees for firewood quite yet, winter isn’t that far away. This is a great way to enjoy some off-season savings on a must-have tool in your shed. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,000 happy customers.

Of course, you could ditch the hickory handle for a molded one to save a few bucks. With a similar 4-inch blade length, you won’t want to pass up the idea of picking this up. It’s under $19 on Amazon, which saves a few bucks from its normal going rate. Just keep in mind that the overall length of the handle is only 14.5-inches long instead of the 27 inches you’ll find above.

You also won’t want to miss out on the plethora of Greenworks deals that we’re tracking today. Firstly, our New Green Deals showcases an electric leaf blower from $32 and don’t forget about the Amazon Gold Box going on with up to 30% in savings available.

More on the Cold Steel Axe:

Featuring a European style head with a 4″ blade and a 4 1/2″ cutting edge

It takes a big bite with every swing. Plus, it features a very sturdy, durable straight-grained American Hickory handle

In our extensive field-tests in the outback of Australia, the Trail Boss was used to chop kindling

Clear roads and trails, to build blinds and even to chop down a fair sized tree

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!