After 9to5Toys confirmed the report of the latest LEGO Technic creation earlier in the month, we’re now getting a first look at the upcoming Ford F-150 Raptor. Stacking up to the latest brick-built vehicle, this over 1,300 piece model comes decked out in a bright orange colorway alongside plenty of Ford decals. Head below for a closer look at the all-new LEGO Technic Ford F-150 Raptor and all of the details.

LEGO Technic Ford F-150 Raptor on the way

Going from rumor to official set status in less than a month, we have Walmart to thank for the first official look at the upcoming LEGO Technic Ford F-150 Raptor. Stacking up to 1,379 pieces, the upcoming creation delivers a pretty similar build to the Land Rover we previously saw, it packs the typical boxy design complete with a unique orange color scheme.

Alongside a better look at the exterior, details on the internal frame and associated features have also arrived. One of the more notable ones is a look at the working suspension system, as well as the steering mechanism on the top of the LEGO Technic Ford F-150 Raptor which will let you adjust its front two weeks.

Launching later this fall

As of now the Walmart listing which has given us a first look at the new LEGO Technic Ford F-150 Raptor is not currently indicating the confirmation of a release date. Though we’re still expecting to see the build launch later this fall, specifically on October 1. So this is still a bit of a premature announcement ahead of the official release date. Though the price has been locked in, entering as a $99.99 kit.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While it’s certainly a bright color for more of work-focused truck like the Ford F-150 Raptor, I am really digging the overall look of the latest LEGO Technic vehicle. And whether or not you think that orange should have stayed within the supercar side of the lineup or not, there’s plenty to like about the upcoming build in other capacities. From the unique suspension system to overall size, it looks like brick-built car collectors have plenty to look forward to come fall.

