Now that just about all of the details on the upcoming LEGO summer 2021 lineup have been unveiled, we’re beginning to get an idea of what to expect from the latter half of the year. With plenty to look forward to on the Star Wars and DC fronts, we’re now getting details that Technic fans will be able to assemble a massive recreation of the LEGO Ford F-150 Raptor come October. Head below for everything we know so far.

LEGO Technic Ford F-150 Raptor in the works

A staple of the yearly LEGO lineup sees a new massive Technic vehicle assembled to join some of the smaller builds from the theme, and 2021 looks to be delivering on that with a twist. As we wait for 2021’s super car, which will join the like of past creations of the Bugatti Chiron and Lamborghini Sián, we’re getting a smaller vehicle in the meantime. Arriving later this fall as one of the largest Technic builds of the year, we now know that a LEGO version of the Ford F-150 Raptor is in the works.

Ahead of the launch later this year, details are beginning to arrive on the upcoming creations, which are slated to stack up to 1,379 pieces. While dimensions of the build have yet to be rumored, we do know that the LEGO Group will be looking to stay as true to the real-world version of the vehicle as possible by giving its Technic Ford F-150 Raptor a bright orange coat of paint. Ford themselves just introduced the new color scheme this year, making the build a unique collaboration for showcasing the latest from the automotive company.

A LEGO Technic Ford F-150 Raptor mockup courtesy of K MP via Flickr

Alongside the bright color scheme on the outside, there should be plenty of the LEGO Group to recreate internally. The Technic vehicles usually pack plenty of authentic details under the hood, and for the upcoming Ford F-150 Raptor, there’s bound to be some notable inclusions. Much like the real thing, we’re bound to see a brick-built version of the V6 engine alongside working suspension, which has become a mainstay in the Technic lineup. There will, of course, be rolling wheels and opening doors, as well as some other included functions as well.

Expect to see a launch this fall

With the LEGO summer lineup for 2021 officially seeing its final releases come September, the apparent October 1 launch date of the Technic Ford F-150 Raptor seems quite fitting. The latter half of the year is typically lighter on the front of new kits, and the launch of a new, massive Technic model will certainly help hold over builders through fall.

Pricing has yet to be confirmed, although it’s looking like the build will clock in at 139.99€. Given the usual pricing conversions for stateside releases, I’d be willing to bet we see this build enter at around $150 in the United States. Though, that’s the one aspect of the set that’s most up in the air at this point.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Alongside Star Wars and Architecture, Technic is one of the more popular LEGO themes for older builders, and that is being leaned into quite heavily with the upcoming release. Given how we typically see a new supercar from the series each year around this time, it’s looking as though the new LEGO Technic Ford F-150 Raptor may be taking its spot in the garage. I’m sure many fans will be just fine with the change, especially considering how exciting the set seems to be, but hopefully, there’s more to look forward to from the theme this year.

Given its lower price tag and part count than what we usually see with the flagship sports cars, the Ford F-150 Raptor will likely be similar to 2019’s Land Rover Defender. Though, until a full unveil and all of the dust settles on the lineup for the year, we’ll have to wait and see what the latest from the LEGO Technic lineup brings.

