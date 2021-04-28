ASUS, who launched its first 4K144 HDMI 2.1 monitors in January, is now introducing an all-new contender to the high-end display race: the ROG Swift PG32UQX. This new 32-inch monitor features a 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1,400-nit brightness, and mini LED technology. ASUS claims the “world’s first” mini LED monitor title with this release, so let’s dive into all that’s included here.

Take your gaming to the next level with the ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQX 4K144 mini LED monitor

ASUS is amping things up with the ROG Swift PG32UQX gaming monitor. Boasting a massive 32-inch 4K panel, you’ll enjoy 144Hz refresh rates, G-SYNC Ultimate, and more with this display. It features HDMI 2.1 and is ready for next-generation gaming, as well.

There’s a LiveDash OLED display on the front deco bar that can display a customized icon, image, or system information at a quick glance.

Full array local dimming delivers 1,152 independent LED zones

While we normally think of only TVs having local dimming, you’ll also find that many monitors are starting to incorporate the function as well. ASUS took things a step further and introduced mini LED technology to the ROG Swift PG32UQX, which allows for it to have over 1,000 local dimming zones for extreme precision with coloring.

A 1,400-nit brightness brings high-end DisplayHDR certification

Another thing that’s starting to creep into modern games is HDR. While many monitors support this, most are quite dim. But ASUS wanted to ensure that you could see everything like it’s daylight with its latest display. Featuring a 1,400-nit peak brightness with DisplayHDR 1400 certification, this screen is designed to show you even the tiniest details in corners of the screen that you would have never seen before.

Of course, this all comes at a pretty lofty price

While it’s no longer available for pre-order, likely due to supply constraints, the ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQX 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor will retail for $2,999.99. Yes, that’s right, a full $3,000. You could buy a 65-inch 4K OLED TV for less than that, or even a few standard 4K 144Hz HDMI 2.1 monitors. But none of those feature the brightness or dimming zones that ASUS is displaying here, which only adds to the feature set.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m excited about the ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQX. The idea that a computer monitor can feature a 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and a massive 1,400-nit brightness with 1,152 independent mini LED zones for near-infinite local dimming? Well, that’s something that my computer groans at the thought of trying to run, but rejoices at the idea that it could one day be on the desk.

Will you be taking the dive into what ASUS is calling the “4K endgame” monitor? Sound off in the comments below, or over on Twitter @pcamp96.

