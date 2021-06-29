Get a proper 5.1 surround sound setup with Klipsch’s Theater Pack at $289 (Reg. up to $449)

Adorama is now offering the Klipsch Reference 5.1-Channel Theater Speaker System for $289 shipped. Originally $1,000, this set regularly fetches $449 at Adorama and is now on sale for $373 at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our Prime Day mention and the lowest we can find. A heavily discounted way to add a true 5.1 speaker system to your home theater, this set contains a subwoofer, four satellite speakers, and a center channel array. All of which carry Klipsch-approved internals including Linear Travel Suspension tweeters, Injection Molded Graphite woofers, and Tractrix Horn Technology for “high-end response and greater extension, enhanced imaging and powerful dynamics.” The black and copper-style accents will look great in most spaces and you’ll find handy (optional) keyhole mounts on the satellite speakers. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the proper 5.1 system above isn’t working for, consider this Sony HT-S350 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer. It sells for nearly $100 less than today’s lead deal and provides a 2.1-channel setup with Bluetooth and seven sound modes (gaming, news, movies, and more). Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon.

Just remember, we are also still tracking a new all-time low on Anker’s Nebula Fire TV Edition Soundbar with built-in subwoofers for $144 shipped and even more in our home theater guide. On top of today’s massive LG OLED TV deals with Visa gift cards attached, you’ll find notable offers on bookshelf speakers, TV wall mounts, and this ongoing price drop on Epson’s 4K HDR 300-inch projector.

More on the Klipsch 5.1-Channel Theater Speaker System:

We’ve taken the premium materials and acoustic technology of our coveted Reference Series and designed a beautiful 5.1 surround sound system to pair with your favorite A/V receiver. Complete with a wireless subwoofer, the Reference Theater Pack brings the Klipsch cinematic sound into your home with an incredibly minimal footprint.

