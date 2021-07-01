FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

New 300-page collectible PAC-MAN hardcover book pre-orders hit Amazon all-time low at $55

-
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $75 $55

Amazon is now offering the hardcover collectible PAC-MAN: Birth of an Icon Book pre-order for $54.82 shipped. Regularly $75, this is the lowest we have tracked since the pre-order went live and the best price we can find. However, as part of Amazon’s Pre-order Price Guarantee, you’ll be charged the lowest price it drops to between now and the October release date anyway. This 304-page tomb is the ideal collector’s item for classic gaming fans, featuring “historical imagery, concept designs, marketing photos and more.” It takes readers from “creator Toru Iwatani’s ‘pizza slice’ inspiration” to the game’s worldwide success in the arcades and beyond alongside more than 40 new interviews “from key players.” Reviews are light thus far, but the author is responsible for plenty of highly-rated gaming books including the Art of Atari and you can learn more in our launch coverage of the special edition. Additional details below.

If the PAC-MAN historical book isn’t of interest, check out the The Game Console 2.0: A Photographic History book. This one will still bring that vintage gaming fix while also featuring machines and titles right up into the modern age for $34 shipped

Here are all of today’s best game deals, but while we are talking PAC-MAN and the arcades, be sure to check out all of the latest cabinets announced at E3 2021. Headlined by a remake of the beloved Turtles in Time machine, you’ll find some new classics and another Street Fighter offering as well. Just be sure to scope out these NEOGEO Mini Pro Console Player Pack bundle deals as well. 

More on PAC-MAN: Birth of an Icon:

Full of historical imagery, concept designs, marketing photos and more, the book examines the game’s design philosophy and origins through the artists, designers, developers, and other creative teams who brought PAC-MAN to life. This new non-fiction book will journey from creator Toru Iwatani’s “pizza slice” inspiration to the game’s incredible success in arcades and beyond. The book also dives into PAC-MAN’s unprecedented impact on pop culture, with more than 40 new interviews from key players around the world.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This modern leather lamp wields a USB charging port at ...
Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced for Mac falls to new 2021...
Score the Justice League ‘Snyder Cut’ in 4K...
This RGB extended gaming mouse pad spans nearly 3 feet,...
You might as well grab this Dash Electric Hand Mixer no...
Amazon First Reads July eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
DEWALT’s best-selling 168-piece Mechanics Tool/So...
Greenworks 40V 20-inch Electric Mower tackles lawn care...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Nintendo plushy deals from $9: Yoshi and Animal Crossing Club Mocchi Mocchi up to 40% off

From $9 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, Verizon BOGO FREE iPhone 12, 24-inch M1 iMac up to $127 off, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount, iPad Air hits new low, 27-inch 5K iMac $299 off, more

Learn More

Kidrobot’s new 16-inch HugMe Shake Action Plush Sonic The Hedgehog dances on command

Learn More
Save 36%

Ring’s Solar outdoor Pathlights illuminate your lawn from $49 (New lows)

From $49 Learn More
44% off

This modern leather lamp wields a USB charging port at $19 Prime shipped (Save 44%)

$19 Learn More
23% off

RYOBI’s 18V brad nailer is a DIY must-have at $99 shipped

$99 Learn More
2021 low

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced for Mac falls to new 2021 low at $90

$90 Learn More