Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 2 + 3 $32, Outer Worlds $20, Daemon X Machina $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering the Resident Evil Raccoon City Edition bundle for $31.99 via PSN. Including both Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, this one regularly fetches $80 on the PlayStation Store. Purchasing both titles separately on Amazon right now would run you $51 or so. If you haven’t added the brilliant Resident Evil remakes to your PS collection yet, this is an easy and affordable way to do so. Alongside full versions of both titles, you’ll also receive the Resident Evil Resistance multiplayer suite for some 4v1 online action as well. And we still have Resident Evil Village at just below $50 via Amazon. But there are plenty more notable game deals below including The Outer Worlds, Super Mario Odyssey, Daemon X Machina, Cuphead, Fallout 4 Game of The Year Edition, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and much more.

Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams

Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

Battlefield 2042: dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22

Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet next month

Palia looks like the MMO sim that we all need to play, entering pre-alpha soon

Hori unleashes Dual Charger for DualSense and more; pre-order now

