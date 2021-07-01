Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 2 + 3 $32, Outer Worlds $20, Daemon X Machina $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering the Resident Evil Raccoon City Edition bundle for $31.99 via PSN. Including both Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, this one regularly fetches $80 on the PlayStation Store. Purchasing both titles separately on Amazon right now would run you $51 or so. If you haven’t added the brilliant Resident Evil remakes to your PS collection yet, this is an easy and affordable way to do so. Alongside full versions of both titles, you’ll also receive the Resident Evil Resistance multiplayer suite for some 4v1 online action as well. And we still have Resident Evil Village at just below $50 via Amazon. But there are plenty more notable game deals below including The Outer Worlds, Super Mario Odyssey, Daemon X Machina, Cuphead, Fallout 4 Game of The Year Edition, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

