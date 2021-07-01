Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 2 + 3 $32, Outer Worlds $20, Daemon X Machina $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering the Resident Evil Raccoon City Edition bundle for $31.99 via PSN. Including both Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, this one regularly fetches $80 on the PlayStation Store. Purchasing both titles separately on Amazon right now would run you $51 or so. If you haven’t added the brilliant Resident Evil remakes to your PS collection yet, this is an easy and affordable way to do so. Alongside full versions of both titles, you’ll also receive the Resident Evil Resistance multiplayer suite for some 4v1 online action as well. And we still have Resident Evil Village at just below $50 via Amazon. But there are plenty more notable game deals below including The Outer Worlds, Super Mario Odyssey, Daemon X Machina, Cuphead, Fallout 4 Game of The Year Edition, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- July’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Score 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $30 (Reg. $45)
- Steam Summer Sale is finally here with deals from $0.50
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
- 9to5Toys Best of E3 2021: Zelda, Elden Ring, Guardians, more
- Nintendo’s Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda
- Battlefield 2042 now unveiled: trailer, dynamic events, more
- June’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
Today’s best game deals:
- The Outer Worlds from $20 (Reg. $30)
- Daemon X Machina Switch $45 (Reg. $50+)
- Fallout 4 Game of The Year Edition $16 (Reg. $40)
- Risk of Rain 1 + 2 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Persona 5 Strikers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or $38 for RedCard holders
- Cuphead Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Or just over $14 for RedCard holders
- Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Double Dragon 4 eShop $3.50 (Reg. $7)
- Guacamelee! 2 Complete Xbox $4.50 (Reg. $22.50)
- Vampyr Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
- Or $52 at Amazon
- And $52 at Best Buy with bonus Mario Golf: Super Rush Bag Tag
- Demon’s Souls remake $50 (Reg. $70)
- Monster Hunter Rise $50 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $25 (Reg. $30 – $60)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $19 (Reg. $30+)
- Alien: Isolation $6 (Reg. $30)
- Journey Collector’s Edition $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Scarlet Nexus pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $27 (Reg. $40+)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive PSN $3 (Reg. $20)
- Mid-Year PSN Deals Sale up to 70% off
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- New E3 2021 footage right here
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Plus Zelda Shield Socks and Keychain
- Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda pre-order $50
- Plus more details here
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
