NEOGEO Mini Pro Console Player Pack bundles are down at $80 shipped on Amazon right now

Amazon is now offering the NEOGEO Mini Pro Player Pack bundle for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a sold 20% price drop, within a few bucks of the 2021 low and the best price we can find. A perfect time to add either the International or Japanese colorways to your console/gaming collection, both ship with a pair of optional NEOGEO gamepads and an HDMI cable to connect the console to your big screen. These miniature consoles are loaded with 40 classic SNK titles including Metal Slug, Fatal Fury, King of Fighters games, and more. The playable on-board controls and 3.5-inch LCD display are ready and waiting, but you can also get some 2-player action going on your big screen TV with the included controllers as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Don’t need the controllers and HDMI cable? Just score the NEOGEO pocket arcade console on its own for $59.90 shipped at Amazon instead. This is the same console and games you’ll get above, just without the add-on accessories.

Be sure to check out our coverage of the full-size NEOGEO MVSX home arcade as well as the upcoming Simpons machine from Arcade1Up. Just make sure you check out the brand’s other upcoming cabinets unveiled for E3 2021 including the beloved Turtles in Time machine, the latest Street Fighter cab, and more. Another notable new release you’ll be interested in is Yesterday Vision, a vintage-style mahogany TV-like box housing retro gaming emulators and more. You can get a closer look and more details on the must-see gaming rig right here.

More on the NEOGEO Mini Pro Player Pack:

Neogeo mini Pro player Pack includes 40 masterpieces from all the classic games on NEOGEO platform, including the ‘King of Fighters’, ‘Fatal fury’, ‘metal Slug’, ‘Samurai showdown’ And much more!

Neogeo mini Pro player Pack contains the mini Console with its own built-in 3.5″ Lcd screen, joystick and controls, and two pad controllers with an HDMI cable to play with friends on the big screen TV.

Neogeo mini’s arcade design brings back precious memories from the famous NEOGEO arcade machines.

