Save up to $600 on Alienware UltraWides, 360Hz gaming monitors, more in Dell’s July 4th sale

Dell has joined in on the Independence Day savings with its own July 4th sale this weekend, discounting a selection of its Alienware monitors, PCs, and other gaming accessories. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Alienware 38-inch Curved 144Hz Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW) for $1,299.99. Having launched last fall, this monitor entered with a $1,900 price tag and has trended around that over the past few months. Today’s offer amounts to $600 in savings, beating our previous mention by $130 in order to mark a new all-time low. Alienware’s 38-inch model sports a curved panel with 3840 x 1600 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. There’s also a pair of HDMI ports, a DisplayPort input, and USB 3.0 hub to complete the package. Over 200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Another highlight amongst all of the price cuts is the new Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521H) for $599.99. Down from the usual $900 going rate, today’s offer not only amounts to 33% in savings, but also beats our previous mention by $75 in order to deliver a new all-time low. This 25-inch gaming monitor is geared towards those looking to get the most out of competitive online titles and the like. It packs a 1080p 360Hz IPS panel with 99% sRGB coverage, 1ms response times, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. There’s also a pair of HDMI inputs as well as a DisplayPort slot. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 100 customers.

Other Dell July 4th deals:

But if it’s just a portable gaming machine you’re after, Dell’s RTX 3060 and 8-core Ryzen 7 laptop is $381 off right now. You’ll find plenty of other offers in our PC gaming guide, as well, including one of the first price cuts on GIGABYTE’s curved 2K 165Hz gaming monitor at $310.

Alienware 38-inch Curved Monitor features:

Aside from giving you strikingly realistic images, VESA DisplayHDR 600 with localized dimming, improves the contrast ratio with greater color depth, remarkable clarity and a reduced halo effect. IPS Nano Color technology is the cinema standard that offers wider color coverage than sRGB, enabling colors to be richer and more lifelike. Plus, it supports 95% DCI-P3 across a wide-viewing angle.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!