Take your temp in one second with this $6.50 touchless infrared thermometer (Save 36%)

Amazon is offering the Jumper Medical Infrared Thermometer for $6.42 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 36% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. This highly-affordable thermometer takes the hassle out of checking your temperature thanks to a touchless design. That is thanks to infrared technology that captures readings that are often more accurate than results delivered by standard mercury thermometers. This unit is made with all ages in mind, making it a solid choice for adults and infants alike. It has a memory feature that stores 20 measurements and each reading only takes one second. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

You’ll be hard-pressed to undercut the pricing found in the lead deal unless you shake things up with a more traditional thermometer. Going this route paves the way for a bit of savings, but the final total will still come close at $5 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. Either way, grabbing one of these thermometers is a great idea if the one you have needs to be refreshed.

Jumper Medical Infrared Thermometer features:

This infrared thermometer was clinically tested and proven to be reliable and accurate when used in accordance to instructions.

This thermometer provides Instant readings within 1 second. With one-button switching between ℃ and ℉; this thermometer clearly and silently measure in the dark room with backlight display.

Jumper thermometers can measure the temperature of foreheads and years. It can also measure ambient room temperature as well as solid and liquid temperatures.

