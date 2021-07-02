Targus Urban Essential backpack plummets to new low of $26.50 (Save 38%), more

Amazon is offering the Targus Urban Essential Backpack for $26.51 shipped. Typically selling for $42.50, today’s massive 38% discount marks the largest we’ve ever tracked and a new all-time low. This modern pack is ready to take on the day with an assortment of compartments and pockets, including a 15.6-inch laptop sleeve. Inside, you’ll also find dedicated slots of cables, accessories, pens, papers, and a zippered mesh pouch to keep your chargers from tangling. That’s accompanied by dual water-bottle sleeves on either side of the bag, so whether it’s a long work day or a weekend hike you’ve got ahead of you, you can stay prepared and at your best. Currently rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Other notable backpack deals:

Targus Urban Essential Backpack features:

Padded laptop pocket

Padded shoulder straps and back panel

Spacious main compartment

Two mesh water bottle pockets

Side stash pocket

