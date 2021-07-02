FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Targus Urban Essential backpack plummets to new low of $26.50 (Save 38%), more

Amazon is offering the Targus Urban Essential Backpack for $26.51 shipped. Typically selling for $42.50, today’s massive 38% discount marks the largest we’ve ever tracked and a new all-time low. This modern pack is ready to take on the day with an assortment of compartments and pockets, including a 15.6-inch laptop sleeve. Inside, you’ll also find dedicated slots of cables, accessories, pens, papers, and a zippered mesh pouch to keep your chargers from tangling. That’s accompanied by dual water-bottle sleeves on either side of the bag, so whether it’s a long work day or a weekend hike you’ve got ahead of you, you can stay prepared and at your best. Currently rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Other notable backpack deals:

While you’re here, Best Buy’s 4th of July sale is in full swing, and we’re covering some deep discounts on Apple’s new MacBook Pro to HomePod Minis, and much, much more. And that’s just the start of this weekend’s independence day deals, so be sure to hit up our Apple guide for all the latest and greatest.

Targus Urban Essential Backpack features:

  • Padded laptop pocket
  • Padded shoulder straps and back panel
  • Spacious main compartment
  • Two mesh water bottle pockets
  • Side stash pocket

