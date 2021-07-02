FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand $18 (Save 40%), more

-
Save 50% From $7

CHOETECH’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Magnetic Wireless Charger with stand for $17.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at 40% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $2 in order to mark a new all-time low. CHOETECH’s MagSafe charger lets you take advantage of the magnetic wireless refueling features of the iPhone 12 lineup without paying for Apple’s pricier first-party accessory. This one features a 5-foot USB-C cable as well as a compact metal design that pairs with a stand for keeping an eye on notifications and the like through the day. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 3,600 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the yesterday:

Snap and secure your iPhone 12 for easy viewing while getting the fastest possible wireless charge at the same time. The magnetic surface automatically connects your phone to the “sweet spot,” avoiding slowdown or interference. Charge your iPhone 12 on the magnetic stand surface, or just rest your iPhone 12, AirPods or other earphones on the magnetic charging pad for a fast wireless charging.

Adjust your iPhone 12 pro max to find the ideal viewing angle for movies or messages. Charge vertically or horizontally to get the whole picture while powering up your phone. Compatible with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and MagSaf-e cases for iPhone 12. (Not compatible with iPhone 11 or earlier models, or with non-MagSaf-e phone cases.)

