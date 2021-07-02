You need more stuffed waffles in your life and Presto’s Stuffler is here to help at $26 (Reg. $50)

Woot is now offering the Presto Stuffler Stuffed Belgian Waffle Maker for $26.08 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $50 at Amazon these days, where it has never dropped below $37, today’s deal is a solid 48% off the going rate, one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked, and the best we can find. Need more stuffed waffles in your life? Or course you do. Whether it’s fresh fruit, pie fillings, and chocolate or more savory options with meats and cheeses, this machine is designed to create thick Belgian-style waffles with any of your favorite fillings tucked inside. Alongside built-in tongs, it also features a non-stick surface, and a rotating design for evenly cooked waffles. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More details below.

Don’t need to have your waffles stuffed? The stainless steel Oster Belgian Waffle Maker is a great option for under $18 Prime shipped. This one carries impressive ratings from over 21,000 Amazon customers and provides an 8-inch cooking surface with adjustable temperature settings as well. Plus, you can just make two of them to create your own custom waffle sandwich anyway.

We are also tracking host of deals on air fryers from $30 as well as Toshiba’s 13-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven at a new all-time low. That’s on top of a collection of vacuum food sealers for all of your summer leftovers starting from $21 and Gotham’s 20-piece steel cookware/bakeware set. Swing by our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Presto Stuffler Waffle Maker:

Cooks Belgian-style waffles with your favorite toppings baked inside!

Stuffler is the easy way to make delicious stuffed waffles with sweet and savory foods.

Stuff with fresh fruits, pie fillings, candy, chocolate, cheese, meats and more.

Just pour in batter, add stuffing ingredients, and fill with more batter.

Rotating design flips 180° to evenly spread batter.

Cooks in minutes for waffles that are crispy outside, tender inside.

