Vacuum seal your summer BBQ leftovers from $21: FoodSaver kits up to $61 off + more

Amazon is now offering the FoodSaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine Starter Kit for $149.21 shipped. Regularly up to $210 direct where it is currently on sale for $158, and more recently fetching $180 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $61 in savings and the best we can find. This is also a 2021 Amazon low. A perfect option for storing those July 4th leftovers or preparing your meats for the sous vide machine before they hit the grill, it includes a series of zipper sealing bags as well as 11-feet of vacuum seal roll with your purchase. Features like automatic bag and moisture detection mean all you’ll have to do is place the bag in the machine, hit a button, and let it go to work. Meats sealed this way “can last up to 3 years” in the freezer according to FoodSaver. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,300 Amazon customers. More vacuum sealer deals below.

More vacuum food sealer discounts:

Hit up our home goods guide for more kitchen deals for your summer get-togethers, then dive into some of the many 4th of July sales live today. Alongside the HP 4th of July Sale, this Satechi’s Apple accessory event, and Best Buy’s wide-ranging tech sale, our fashion deal hub is bursting at the seams with price drops including sale events at L.L. Bean and Lacoste as well the Levi’s End of Season Event and up to 50% off in Old Navy’s July 4th Sale, just to name a few.

More on the FoodSaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer:

Save Money and seal freshness in: Meat preserved with the FoodSaver system in the freezer can last up to 3 years and still taste fresh, flavorful, and freezer burn free; Prep ahead meals, leftovers, and produce stored in the fridge will stay fresh up to weeks later instead of spoiling in days

Automatic bag detection: Automatic bag detection makes vacuum sealing easier than ever: Simply put the bag in the vacuum chamber and the machine does the rest to ensure your food stays fresh and flavorful

Simple to use: Built in roll storage and cutter lets you easily make custom sized bags to fit whatever you seal, while led light indicators easily guide you through the vacuum sealing process

