Waste-free, tastes great: Toshiba’s 13-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven sees new low of $126

Amazon is offering the Toshiba 13-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $126 shipped. Usually selling for the full $180, you can save up to 30% today and mark a new Amazon all-time low price. Saving you both cash and counterspace, this versatile appliance offers 13 unique cooking presets including Air Fry, Toast, Bake, Roast, Pizza, Broil, Slow Cook, Dehydrate, and more. So whether you’re baking up a storm on the weekends, or looking forward to a 4th of July feast, this thing has got you covered. The solid titanium frame can hold up to 4-pounds of meat and veggies, 6-slices of toast, or a 12-inch pizza, with a 1750W output across six heating elements. Over 200 home cooks have left it an average 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re already set in the air frying department, BLACK+DECKER’s convection toaster oven is down to $68.25. This has been going for as much as $90 on Amazon, and right now it’s down to the lowest price of the year. This 6-slice model is still plenty big enough for a 12-inch pizza or medium-sized baking pan, with eight unique cooking functions from toasting to broiling to convection baking. Over 7,000 customers have left it an average 4.5/5 star rating.

To make your summer flavors last all year long, FoodSaver’s 2-in-1 vacuum sealer might be worth a look. It can preserve meats in airtight bags up to 3-years if stored properly, and it makes a great way to prep your dishes before they reach perfection in a sous-vide. Though if you’re a vegetarian like myself, or just don’t need a vacuum sealer, new deals like these are popping up all the time in our home goods guide.

More on Toshiba’s 13-in-1 Toaster Oven:

13-in-1 Versatility: Satisfy your daily cooking needs with 13 presets. Air Fryer, Toast, Bake, Roast, Pizza, Cookies, Broil, Bagel, Reheat, Warm, Proof, Slow Cook, Dehydrate

Healthy Air Fry: Prepare your wholesome food with great taste and less fat with healthy air fry

Faster and Even Cooking: 1750W output and 6 Heating elements speed up cooking and convection fan delivers even cooking result

