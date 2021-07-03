Amazon’s 40-inch Foldable Desk makes working anywhere feel more like home: $50.50 (22% off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 40-inch Foldable Desk for $50.68 shipped. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you have the freedom and flexibility to travel and work from anywhere, this foldable desk may be worth adding to your repertoire. When not in use it can be folded flat so it’s easy to load into your vehicle. A tool-free assembly will have you up and running in no time and once expanded measurements will span 30 by 40 by 20 inches. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have left a review and so far it’s rated an average of 4.8/5 stars.

It doesn’t matter if you’re working at home or somewhere else, a second screen is bound to come in handy. If you run macOS, this $5 MoKo Tablet Stand will let you take advantage of Sidecar. A variety of integrated slots ensure that finding an appropriate viewing angle will never be very difficult. Rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by well over 11,700 Amazon shoppers.

Know all of your options when you check out Amazon’s hairpin leg desk at under $43 and a few of Outfit Vari’s latest electric standing desks at up to $104 off. Plus, this solid aluminum 3-slot stand is down to $25. And if you’d like to use your iPhone as a second screen alongside your laptop, the new STM MagArm MagSafe accessory has you covered. Read about it and a couple other MagSafe-compatible releases that in our coverage from this last week.

Amazon Basics 40-inch Foldable Desk features:

Foldable table can be used as computer station, writing desk, meeting desk, and more

Durable chip board top with natural wood finish; stain-resistant and easy to clean

Rust-resistant metal legs that fold inward; black painted finish

Easy tool-free assembly

Open dimensions: 30 x 40 x 20 Inches (H x W x D). Folds flat for easy transport and storage

