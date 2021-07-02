Amazon’s hairpin leg desk pairs minimalism with retro at under $43 (Save 28%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Retro Hairpin Leg Desk for $42.84 shipped. For comparison, this desk has hovered around $55 over the last week or two and prior to that was priced at $60. That works out to 28% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Armed with a light brown surface and hairpin legs, this affordable desk aims to modernize your space while also giving it a dose of retro flair. Once set up, the top of this desk will span 40 inches wide and 19.5 inches deep, providing ample room for working from a MacBook, iMac, Chromebook, and more. When it comes to assembly, you’ll only have to attach the legs, ensuring you will be up and running in a matter of minutes. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab MoKo’s Dimmable LED Desk Lamp at $17. It features several brightness settings, each of which can be tweaked using the touch sensitive panel along its base. It’ll remember your preferred settings between uses, ensuring brightness will be exactly the way you left it last time around.

Once you’re done with this deal, be sure to check out our Mac accessories guide. There you will find Twelve South gear up to 50% off, this 3-slot aluminum stand for $25, and even Vari’s electric standing desks at up to $104 off. And if you’d like to catch up on some of the latest tech releases, check out the news portion of 9to5Toys. Today we covered a 4K document camera that duals as a webcam and another notable post covers three new MagSafe accessories.

Amazon Basics Retro Hairpin Leg Desk features:

Made of durable laminated particleboard with powder-coated metal legs for stability and strength; can hold up to 100 pounds

Hairpin-style legs give the table eye-catching retro style; combines minimalistic aesthetics with mid-century modern charm

Works well as a vanity, decorative accent piece, writing desk, or computer workspace; nicely accommodates a laptop and other office supplies

