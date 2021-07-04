FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s latest AirPods return to all-time low for only second time at $100

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $99.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Down from the usual $159 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $59 in savings in order to deliver the best price to date for only the second time. As a 9to5 favorite, Apple’s AirPods have long been one of the most compelling pairs of true wireless earbuds on the market. Alongside Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing and up to 24-hour battery life, you’ll enjoy access to Hey Siri features for easily calling up the voice assistant. Even with a new pair rumored to be launching later in the year, today’s price lets you get in on the action at a notable discount. Head below for more.

But if you’re already rocking Apple’s second-generation AirPods and want to elevate the experience, consider grabbing the official Wireless Charging case at $67 instead. This lets you drop the earbuds down onto any Qi charging pad to refuel for quickly topping off your AirPods without having to plug in.

But if you’d prefer something a bit more sporty, be sure to have a look at the ongoing discount we spotted to close out the week on Beats Flex. These fitness-ready earbuds arrive in four different styles and a waterproof design to tag along on runs or workouts. Alongside packing Apple’s W1 chip, you’re also looking at new all-time lows at $39.

Apple AirPods feature:

  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • Double-tap to play or skip forward
  • New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
  • Charges quickly in the case

