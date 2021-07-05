Snag two Amazon-made solar-powered motion wall lights for $17.50 (New low, 20% off)

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Amazon Basics Waterproof Solar-powered Motion Sensor Wall Lights for $17.62 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d like to add some hassle-free motion-activated lighting to your home, Amazon has you covered. This bundle delivers two solar-powered security lights with 100-lumen brightness, an integrated 1800mAh rechargeable battery, and more. Each unit has a 120-degree field of view and can detect movement that is up to 26 feet away. Waterproof casing ensures these are ready to withstand rain, sleet, snow, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Want to make dimly-lit DIY projects a lot simpler to execute? If so, why not put today’s savings towards this Energizer Eveready LED Headlamp at $5 Prime shipped? As you’d expect, it straps onto your head, letting you to see what’s directly ahead while allowing you to keep both of your hands free to tackle whatever project lays ahead.

While you’re at it, why not illuminate your garage with this 2-pack of 15,000-lumen LED lights at $36? This is one of many other deals in our home goods guide. Swing by to also find a touchless infrared thermometer at $5.50, this Amazon-made 40-inch foldable desk for $50.50, and even a hairpin leg solution at under $43.

Amazon Basics Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light features:

2-pack of solar-powered security lights with motion sensors for outdoor illumination

100 lumen brightness; solar panels store electricity during the day

120 degree motion detection range and sensor length of 26 feet; 1800 mAh rechargable lithium ion battery provides backup on overcast days

High efficiency solar panel and durable metal housing

Waterproof rating ensures the security light can withstand rain, sleet, or snow

Easy to install on exterior walls with no wiring necessary; place solar panel in a sunny spot for optimal performance

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!