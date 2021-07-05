Score a FREE 128GB SanDisk memory card with Nintendo Switch Lite console purchases today

GameStop is now offering the Nintendo Switch Lite console with a 128GB Nintendo-licensed SanDisk memory card for $199.99 shipped. Matching our Prime day offer, this is essentially full price on the Switch Lite with a free $20 – $24 memory card thrown in. While not the deepest deal ever, discounts on Switch consoles have been nearly non-existent as of late, making today’s deal a great opportunity to score a Lite model. This bundle will run you $225+ on Amazon right now for comparison. Nintendo’s Switch Lite brings its latest-generation console to a purely mobile form-factor and now, with an extra 128GB of storage to keep your games on. Today’s deal is eligible for all colorways including the latest blue variant. More details below.

A great way to protect your Switch Lite while out and about is with a nice Controller Gear Protective Portable Neoprene Travel Carry Case. This one starts at under $6 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from hundreds at Amazon. The official licensed cover will also work on your full-size Switch console, sans-dock, as well.

We are also tracking a great deal on Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit at 25% off today, which is matching the all-time low. Just be sure to swing by our console games roundup from this morning for deep deals on Monster Hunter Rise, Celeste, Super Mario Odyssey, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Monster Hunter Stories 2, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and much more.

More on the Nintendo Switch Lite:

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a version of the Nintendo Switch system that is optimized for personal, handheld play. Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system at a great price. With a built-in +Control Pad, and a sleek, unibody design, Nintendo Switch Lite is great for on-the-go gaming. Nintendo Switch Lite is compatible with popular games such as Super Mario Odyssey , Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild, and more. If you’re looking for a gaming system all your own, Nintendo Switch Lite is ready to hit the road whenever you are.

