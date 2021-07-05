Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Rise $48, Mario Odyssey, Luigi’s Mansion 3, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Monster Hunter Rise on Nintendo Switch for $47.99 shipped. Regularly $60, and currently on sale for $50 at Amazon, today’s offer is the lowest price we have tracked and a great time to score this year’s Monster Hunter game for your Switch library. Players will face off against the flagship magnamalo monster as well as new comers like the “the shape-shifting aknosom, the amphibious tetranadon, and more.” Palamute mounts allow gamers to ride across the game maps like never before while the brand new wirebug “allows for wire-based grappling actions that can be used to scale cliffs and other hard-to-reach areas.” You can learn more in our coverage of Nintendo’s Direct presentation from earlier this year. But there are plenty more notable game deals below including Celeste, Biomutant, Super Mario Odyssey, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Monster Hunter Stories 2, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- July’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Score 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $30 (Reg. $45)
- Steam Summer Sale is finally here with deals from $0.50
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
- 9to5Toys Best of E3 2021: Zelda, Elden Ring, Guardians, more
- Nintendo’s Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda
- Battlefield 2042 now unveiled: trailer, dynamic events, more
- June’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
Today’s best game deals:
- Celeste Switch $5 (Reg $20)
- Biomutant $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $35 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $35 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers $35 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $50 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $30+)
- FIFA 21 $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Or $9 on Xbox
- Madden NFL 21 Xbox $15 (Reg. $25+)
- NBA 2K21 $5 (Reg. $20+)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PSN $27 (Reg. $60)
- Red Dead Online PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising PSN $24 (Reg. $60)
- Metro Exodus Day 1 Edition $14 (Reg. $20+)
- Resident Evil Raccoon City Edition bundle $32 (Reg. $80)
- Daemon X Machina Switch $45 (Reg. $50+)
- Fallout 4 Game of The Year Edition $16 (Reg. $40)
- Risk of Rain 1 + 2 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cuphead Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Or just over $14 for RedCard holders
- Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Double Dragon 4 eShop $3.50 (Reg. $7)
- Guacamelee! 2 Complete Xbox $4.50 (Reg. $22.50)
- Vampyr Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
- Or $52 at Amazon
- And $52 at Best Buy with bonus Mario Golf: Super Rush Bag Tag
- Demon’s Souls remake $50 (Reg. $70)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $19 (Reg. $30+)
- Alien: Isolation $6 (Reg. $30)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive PSN $3 (Reg. $20)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- New E3 2021 footage right here
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Plus Zelda Shield Socks and Keychain
- Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda pre-order $50
- Plus more details here
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
