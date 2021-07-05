FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Rise $48, Mario Odyssey, Luigi’s Mansion 3, more

-
Apps GamesGameStopCapcom
Reg. $60 $48

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Monster Hunter Rise on Nintendo Switch for $47.99 shipped. Regularly $60, and currently on sale for $50 at Amazon, today’s offer is the lowest price we have tracked and a great time to score this year’s Monster Hunter game for your Switch library. Players will face off against the flagship magnamalo monster as well as new comers like the “the shape-shifting aknosom, the amphibious tetranadon, and more.” Palamute mounts allow gamers to ride across the game maps like never before while the brand new wirebug “allows for wire-based grappling actions that can be used to scale cliffs and other hard-to-reach areas.” You can learn more in our coverage of Nintendo’s Direct presentation from earlier this year. But there are plenty more notable game deals below including Celeste, Biomutant, Super Mario Odyssey, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Monster Hunter Stories 2, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you

Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams

Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

Battlefield 2042: dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22

Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet next month

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

GameStop

GameStop features deals across all platforms and gaming systems: PlayStation 4, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, 3DS, Wii U and much more

Capcom

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score a FREE 128GB SanDisk memory card with Nintendo Sw...
Transform the living room into a Mario Kart track, Nint...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Swift Miles, Sp...
Bring an extra latest-gen. Microsoft Xbox Wireless Cont...
Best Android app deals of the day: LIMBO, A Street Cat&...
PowerA’s Animal Crossing Tom Nook Switch Controll...
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with n...
New 300-page collectible PAC-MAN hardcover book pre-ord...
Show More Comments

Related

45% off

At $14 Prime shipped, it’s hard to beat Furinno’s Haydn End Table (Save 45%)

$14 Learn More
Reg. $600

Now’s your chance to grab the epic haptic touch Arcade1Up Star Wars Pinball machine at $50 off

$549 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: July 5, 2021 – MacBook Pro $549 off, OnePlus 9 falls to new low, more

Listen now
Reg. $120

Level up at-home fun with EastPoint’s NHL Air Hockey Table: $85.50 (Reg. $120)

$85.50 Learn More
24% off

Galaxy Buds Live with ANC see 24% price drop at Amazon, now $130 shipped

$130 Learn More
60% off

Clarks updates your shoes with its 4th of July Sale! Save up to 60% off sitewide + free shipping

from $30 Learn More
$220+ value

Score a FREE 128GB SanDisk memory card with Nintendo Switch Lite console purchases today

$200 Learn More
33% off

Amazon multi-tool sale from $5: Camping tool, tactical pen, more up to 33% off

From $6.50 Learn More