Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Rise $48, Mario Odyssey, Luigi’s Mansion 3, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Monster Hunter Rise on Nintendo Switch for $47.99 shipped. Regularly $60, and currently on sale for $50 at Amazon, today’s offer is the lowest price we have tracked and a great time to score this year’s Monster Hunter game for your Switch library. Players will face off against the flagship magnamalo monster as well as new comers like the “the shape-shifting aknosom, the amphibious tetranadon, and more.” Palamute mounts allow gamers to ride across the game maps like never before while the brand new wirebug “allows for wire-based grappling actions that can be used to scale cliffs and other hard-to-reach areas.” You can learn more in our coverage of Nintendo’s Direct presentation from earlier this year. But there are plenty more notable game deals below including Celeste, Biomutant, Super Mario Odyssey, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Monster Hunter Stories 2, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and much more.

