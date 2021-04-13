FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nintendo unveils new Switch Lite console in blue, set for release next month

-
Apps GamesNewsnintendo

We are getting a new Nintendo Switch Lite in a fresh new blue colorway. The new blue Nintendo Switch Lite will join the yellow, gray, and turquoise launch colors alongside the pink coral model that dropped in February of of last year. Set for release on the same day as the upcoming Miitopia Switch game, the new Nintendo Switch Lite in blue is hitting store shelves next month. Head below for more details and a closer look. 

New Nintendo Switch Lite on the way!

As far as we can tell, this is a just a fresh coat of paint for the same model Nintendo Switch Lite already available. By this point I would have thought there would be even more colors and special editions available, but the new blue color brings the tally to five and will come in at the same $199 price tag we see on the other four models. 

Today’s official Nintendo tweet reads as follows:

Introducing a fresh new blue color #NintendoSwitchLite, launching on 5/21 for $199.99. The blue Nintendo Switch Lite will release separately on the same day as the hilarious adventure game, #Miitopia!

And here’s a closer look at the new Nintendo Switch Lite box:

9to5Toys’ Take

This isn’t the new Nintendo Switch Pro many folks have been hoping for. With rumors swirling regarding a new Switch with a Samsung OLED display and a 4K NVIDIA GPU, alongside a potentially $350 price tag, most Nintendo enthusiasts are focused on what’s next for Nintendo as opposed to today’s lateral paint job announcement. Nonetheless, the Switch Lite will be getting even more colorful come the end of May. 

In other Nintendo news, here’s PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles, the latest eShop Spring sale, and details on the new Pac-Man 99. Just last week Nintendo released a brand-new and complete FREE Pac-Man battle royale game, in the vein of Mario 35 and the like. The game is completely free to play for Switch Online members right now and you can read all of the details on that right here

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Microsoft introduces Surface Laptop 4 with either AMD o...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Doom and Destin...
Today’s best game deals: Marvel’s Avengers ...
PlayStation Plus 1-year subscriptions drop to one of th...
Latest GIGABYTE AORUS monitors have 4K 120/144Hz, HDMI ...
Audemars’ new Black Panther watch isn’t mad...
LEGO kicks off first double VIP points promotion of the...
Nordstrom Mother’s Day gift guide shares ideas un...
Show More Comments

Related

Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display

Learn More
50% off

Nintendo Switch accessories from $4.50: Amazon’s Vault Case $13, PowerA, 8Bitdo, more

From $4.50 Learn More

Nintendo launches new Pac-Man 99 battle royale game, FREE for Switch Online members

Learn More
$30 off

Logitech’s G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard drops to new all-time low at just $100

$100 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 13, 2021 – M1 MacBook Air $100 off, Nest Audio Speaker $80, more

Listen now
18% off

New 2021 lows hit Ring’s smart outdoor solar flood and wall lighting with deals from $25

From $25 Learn More

Microsoft introduces Surface Laptop 4 with either AMD or Intel processors

Learn More
Reg. $150

No need for Instant Pot tax, this massive 10-qt. Crock-Pot Multi Cooker is now $65 (Reg. $150)

$65 Learn More