We are getting a new Nintendo Switch Lite in a fresh new blue colorway. The new blue Nintendo Switch Lite will join the yellow, gray, and turquoise launch colors alongside the pink coral model that dropped in February of of last year. Set for release on the same day as the upcoming Miitopia Switch game, the new Nintendo Switch Lite in blue is hitting store shelves next month. Head below for more details and a closer look.

New Nintendo Switch Lite on the way!

As far as we can tell, this is a just a fresh coat of paint for the same model Nintendo Switch Lite already available. By this point I would have thought there would be even more colors and special editions available, but the new blue color brings the tally to five and will come in at the same $199 price tag we see on the other four models.

Today’s official Nintendo tweet reads as follows:

Introducing a fresh new blue color #NintendoSwitchLite, launching on 5/21 for $199.99. The blue Nintendo Switch Lite will release separately on the same day as the hilarious adventure game, #Miitopia!

And here’s a closer look at the new Nintendo Switch Lite box:

9to5Toys’ Take

This isn’t the new Nintendo Switch Pro many folks have been hoping for. With rumors swirling regarding a new Switch with a Samsung OLED display and a 4K NVIDIA GPU, alongside a potentially $350 price tag, most Nintendo enthusiasts are focused on what’s next for Nintendo as opposed to today’s lateral paint job announcement. Nonetheless, the Switch Lite will be getting even more colorful come the end of May.

In other Nintendo news, here’s PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles, the latest eShop Spring sale, and details on the new Pac-Man 99. Just last week Nintendo released a brand-new and complete FREE Pac-Man battle royale game, in the vein of Mario 35 and the like. The game is completely free to play for Switch Online members right now and you can read all of the details on that right here.

