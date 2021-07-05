Today, the LEGO Group is finally releasing one of its most highly anticipated sets, giving Seinfeld fans a chance to bring the famous comedian’s ionic NYC flat to their brick-built collections. Debuting as the latest LEGO Ideas set, the upcoming Jerry’s Apartment stacks up to over 1,300 pieces while including five brand-new minifigures of the cast. Complete with tons of authentic details, you’ll want to head below for more.

LEGO recreates Jerry’s iconic apartment from Seinfeld

Entering on the anniversary of the very first Seinfeld episode back on July 5, 1989, the LEGO Group is celebrating the occasion by officially showcasing its latest creation. As the most recent addition to the Ideas collection, the upcoming Jerry’s Apartment set stacks up to 1,326 pieces while assembling the comedian’s iconic New York City pad.

Measuring over 12 inches wide, the very first Seinfeld set comes decked out in all of the authentic inclusions you’d expect to see in the apartment. Ranging from a miniature rendition of his couch and kitchen to bathroom and his iconic front door, there’s even a little Superman decal to continue the tradition from the show.

Of course alongside Jerry’s Apartment itself, you’re also getting a full cast of minifigures to mark the LEGO Seinfeld debut. With five all-new figures, the set features everyone you’d expect headlined by Jerry himself. There’s also George, Elaine, and Kramer, on top of Newman to complete the roster. Each one sports unique printing and all-new elements to pull of their signature looks.

Alongside just including all of the iconic Seinfeld characters, there are plenty of accessories included for setting up all those super memorable lines. From all the little knickknacks in Jerry’s apartment itself to Kramer’s signature “these pretzels are making me thirsty line” and Coffee Table Coffee Table Book. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like any brick-built Junior Mints are included though.

Similarly to what we’ve seen from other sitcom sets released by the LEGO Group, Jerry’s Apartment recreates the set of Seinfeld with some added accessories like studio lighting. It’s a nice little touch that makes the build feel more like a collectors piece than just a playset and continues the theming set by the two Friends creations that launched in the past.

Arriving later this month

Arriving as the latest Ideas creation later this month, fans will be able to first bring home the LEGO Seinfeld set starting on July 21 for VIP members. It’ll then officially launch alongside a collection of other creations on August 1. Pricing is set at $79.99 for Jerry’s Apartment.

9to5Toys‘ take:

Like many Seinfeld fans and LEGO enthusiasts alike, I’ve been waiting to get my hands on the set about nothing since we first got a look at it back in 2019. Now after quite an impressive run from fan-made project to official set, all of the details have been released and it looks to clearly have been worth the wait.

The LEGO Group nailed the execution of the little vignette and delivers a set that’ll be just as display-worthy as we’ve come to expect from the LEGO Ideas theme. Pricing is pretty solid considering the finished model, and not to mention, how accurate the minifigures are. We’ll absolutely be taking a hands-on look at the LEGO Seinfeld set later in the month, so stay tuned for all of our thoughts.

