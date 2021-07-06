Bring LEGO’s fan-favorite Bonsai Tree to your collection at an all-time low of $40, more

Amazon currently offers the LEGO Bonsai Tree for $40 shipped. Also available at Walmart for the same price. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer marks one of the very first discounts we’ve seen on the recent kit and an Amazon all-time low. Given that this build has been hard to come by on either virtual or physical store shelves for quite some time, today’s discount is only even more notable. Stacking up to 878 pieces, the LEGO Bonsai Tree assembles a detailed recreation of the iconic plant in brick-built form. Alongside a wooden stand, you’ll also be able to swap out the normal green leaves for some blooming cherry blossoms to add some extra flair into the build. We found it to be the best LEGO kit of 2021 so far in our hands-on review, and its best-seller status at Amazon offers much of the same impression. Head below for more.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Yesterday, we got a first look at the very first LEGO Seinfeld set that assembles Jerry’s Apartment out of over 1,300 bricks. And with even more kits due out through the rest of the year, we’re highlighting five upcoming LEGO kits that we’re most looking forward to. Ranging from the latest Star Wars and Marvel kits to new Super Mario expansions from Nintendo, you’ll want to check out everything right here.

LEGO Bonsai Tree features:

The art of bonsai has captured the imaginations of tree lovers for centuries. Now you can celebrate this ancient art with the LEGO Bonsai Tree model building kit. Enjoy a sense of calm as you carefully shape the bonsai tree model with either green leaves or pink cherry blossoms. When you’re ready for a change, it’s easy to swap the colored crowns to create a totally new look.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Marvel Infinity Gauntlet: $69.95 | releases August 1

Botanical Garden Bird of Paradise: $99.99 | releases August 1

Bad Batch Shuttle: $99.99 | releases August 1

Darth Vader Meditation Chamber: $69.99 | releases August 1

Adventures with Luigi Starter Course: $59.99 | releases August 1

Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set: $99.99 | releases August 1

Technic Ford F-150 Raptor: $99.99 | releases October 1

Creator Pickup Truck: $129.99 | releases October 1

Marvel Sanctuary II Endgame Battle: $39.99 | releases October 1

Classic TV Series Batman Cowl $59.99 | releases October 1

