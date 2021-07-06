FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OMOTON’s highly-rated metal smartphone stand hits Amazon low from under $9.50 (25% off)

OM_Mall (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the OMOTON C2 Aluminum Desktop Phone Holder from $9.34 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13 or more, depending on the colorway, today’s deal is more than 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is also a new Amazon all-time low on the black colorway. With stability in mind, this model employs a 3mm aluminum construction made from a “similar CNC technology as MacBooks.” It supports an adjustable viewing angle (up to 270-degrees) to offer up a hands-free experience with branding only found along the back of the stand for a clean look on your desktop. Rated 4+ stars from over 34,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Today’s deal puts the highly-rated OMOTON option right on par with the most affordable options out there. However, you could save a touch more with this $8 Prime shipped Ktrio model (in sliver or black). The ratings aren’t nearly as impressive, and we don’t have much experience with this brand, but it is worth taking a quick look in case there’s something about it that stands out to you. 

Head over to this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup for even more ways to supplement your mobile rig. Then check out these deals on iOttie’s Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Mount, today’s offer on Amazon’s best-selling Neewer Ring Light Kit, and the first notable discount on Belkin’s Magnetic Wireless Charger, just to name a few. 

More on the OMOTON C2:

  • Adjustable Angle Viewing: Multiple Angles could be adjusted (270 degree rotating) to meet your different viewing demand. Makes you hands-free to enjoy your games, videos and Facetime
  • Superior Stability: We adopt thicker (3mm) aluminum material and bigger size (4.1*3*4.4 inch) to guarantee the stability
  • Heavy Case Compatible: The hook is long enough to hold your device （all size cell phones） with HEAVY CASE on. And no need to take off the case when charging

