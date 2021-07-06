Content creators can score Amazon’s best-selling Neewer Ring Light Kit for $59 (Reg. $90+)

Midgar’s Best (95% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offer the Neewer 18-inch Ring Light Kit for $59.20 shipped with code 63RLD721 at checkout. Regularly up to $160, this kit typically sells in the $90 range and is now at the lowest price we can find. There are certainly more affordable no-name Ring light kits out there, but this substantial kit is for folks looking to do more than just look good on social calls. The content creator-worthy setup includes the 18-inch outer 5500K LED ring light, a 61-inch light stand, a series of color filters, a ball head hot shoe adapter for DSLR cameras, a smartphone holder, power adapter, and a bag to carry it all in. Dimmable lighting, a rotatable design, and a wireless remote round out the package here. Rated 4+ stars from over 44,000 customers at Amazon where it has achieved best-seller status. More details below.

Now, if you’re just looking for something casual that won’t break the bank, something like this Rovtop model for just $13 Prime shipped might very well do the trick. It is limited to a desktop setup with a much smaller tripod, but it will certainly help the cause and provide much better lighting for your video content and FaceTime calls.

While we are talking lighting, be sure to check out our hands-on video review of the Govee Glide Wall Light as well as the all-new Wyze Night Light. Then swing by our smart home hub for some intelligent ways to illuminate your space including this Enbrighten Outdoor Smart Plug, this morning’s deal on TP-Link’s Kasa 3-Way Smart Switch, these Philips Hue Color HomeKit Bluetooth Smart Bulbs, and Ring’s Solar outdoor Pathlights.

More on the Neweer Ring Light Kit:

Kit includes: (1)18″/48cm Outer 55W 5500K LED Ring Light+(1)61″/155cm Light Stand+(1)Soft Tube+(1)White and Orange Color Filter Set+(1)Ball Head Hot Shoe Adapter+(1)Universal Power Adapter with Plug+(1)Smart Phone Holder+(1)Carrying Bag for Ring Light

Dimmable 18″/48cm Outer 55W 5500K 240 Pieces LED bulbs with a wide dimming range from 1%-100%. Special LED SMD design, lightweight and portable. No ultraviolet and infrared light radiation, low heat output, safety, and environmental protection

