Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $6 (Save 35%), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Air Armor iPhone 12/Pro Case for $6.49 when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $10, you’re looking at 35% in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best we’ve seen to date. This case protects your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro with a soft TPU bumper alongside a clear design to show off your handset’s colorway while still helping to protect your device from drops and other potential damage. There’s also a raised lip around the front that keeps your phone’s screen safe when resting on tables. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

This Military-Grade Tested air armor series for iPhone 12 case /iPhone 12 pro case 6.1-inch has Air-Guard corners to protect your iPhone from drops & impacts. The hard back, flexible frame, and shock absorbing corners provides great protection for your 6.1” iPhone 12/iPhone 12 pro. 

The anti-yellowing crystal hard back holds up to daily wear-and-tear, keeping your 6.1”iPhone 12 case /iPhone 12 pro case looking its best. The raised screen bezel and ESR’s exclusive lens frame design help protect your screen and camera from scratches. Thin enough to charge wirelessly with your case on.

