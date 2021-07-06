Belkin’s Magnetic Wireless Charger lets you try out MagSafe for less at $25 (First discount)

Amazon currently offers the Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger for $24.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at the very first discount on Belkin’s new accessory, with today’s offer taking $5 off in order to mark a new all-time low. Delivering much of the same magnetic wireless charging features as Apple’s official offering, Belkin’s solution delivers a more affordable price point to try out MagSafe. It features a more compact design than the in-house version as well as a 6-foot charging cable, but will still let you refuel an iPhone 12 series handset with much the same magnetic design. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can get some additional insight in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Those who don’t mind ditching the more well-regarded Belkin branding can save even more by picking up Anker’s PowerWave Magnetic Pad Slim at $21. You’re still looking at much of the same magnetic wireless charging as found above, as well as the same 7.5W output. While its integrated cable may be a bit shorter at 5-feet, this is still a great option for expanding your iPhone 12’s charging kit at a lower price point. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Or if you’d just prefer to plug in, our Smartphone Accessories roundup from yesterday is headlined by a pair of MFi Lightning cables at $17, amongst plenty of other price cuts. But then be sure to check out all of this week’s Anker deals, which include everything from solar power banks to outdoor cameras and more from $14.

Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger features:

Get the most efficient charge for your new MagSafe enabled iPhones with a Magnetic Portable Wireless Charging Pad. The perfect magnetic alignment not only allows your phone to charge faster and continue using it while you charge, it also keeps your phone in place if it’s jostled or vibrates from an incoming call. And since it’s securely attached to the phone through MagSafe, you can pick them both up to keep using your phone without interrupting the charge.

