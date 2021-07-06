WORX 2-in-1 20V Pole Saw Kit kicks gas and cords to the curb: $110 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the WORX 2-in-1 20V Pole Saw Kit (WG349) for $109.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked only once before. Just like a lawn mower keeps your yard looking its best, this pole saw is ready to tidy up trees on your property. It’s powered by a 20V battery that’s included in with this kit, allowing you to ditch both gas and electrical cords during use. A telescopic pole attachment extends your reach up to 13 feet, making it a cinch to trim limbs growing at a wide variety of heights. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’ve used a chainsaw before, you know that keeping everything oiled makes the job much easier. For this reason I recommend picking up a quart of Oregon Chainsaw Bar and Chain Oil for $11. This should increase the longevity of both the blade and the tool itself. It’s Amazon’s #1 best-selling bar and chain oil with 4.7/5 star rating from over 11,500 shoppers.

WORX 2-in-1 20V Pole Saw Kit features:

For a compact and lightweight design—placing the motor along the same axis as the pole gives this saw excellent balance

This tool-free system won’t ever over-tighten the chain, giving you optimal tension every time out, and extending the life of the bar and chain

Worx Power Share is compatible with all Worx 20v and 40v tools, outdoor power and lifestyle products

