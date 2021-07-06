WORX 2-in-1 20V Pole Saw Kit kicks gas and cords to the curb: $110 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the WORX 2-in-1 20V Pole Saw Kit (WG349) for $109.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked only once before. Just like a lawn mower keeps your yard looking its best, this pole saw is ready to tidy up trees on your property. It’s powered by a 20V battery that’s included in with this kit, allowing you to ditch both gas and electrical cords during use. A telescopic pole attachment extends your reach up to 13 feet, making it a cinch to trim limbs growing at a wide variety of heights. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
If you’ve used a chainsaw before, you know that keeping everything oiled makes the job much easier. For this reason I recommend picking up a quart of Oregon Chainsaw Bar and Chain Oil for $11. This should increase the longevity of both the blade and the tool itself. It’s Amazon’s #1 best-selling bar and chain oil with 4.7/5 star rating from over 11,500 shoppers.
Score even more tools when you scoop up Amazon’s 12-in-1 Magnetic Rachet Screwdriver at $10.50 or one of these Makita tools from $97. And if you want to illuminate your garage or workshop, these 15,000-lumen LED lights will do that for $36. Finally, why not add a bit of security to your home with two Amazon solar-powered motion wall lights for $17.50?
WORX 2-in-1 20V Pole Saw Kit features:
- For a compact and lightweight design—placing the motor along the same axis as the pole gives this saw excellent balance
- This tool-free system won’t ever over-tighten the chain, giving you optimal tension every time out, and extending the life of the bar and chain
- Worx Power Share is compatible with all Worx 20v and 40v tools, outdoor power and lifestyle products
