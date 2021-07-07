FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Expand your power with iClever’s 10-Outlet/4 USB Surge Protector: $15.50 (Save 30%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsiClever
30% off $15.50

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 253,000+) via Amazon is offering the iClever 10-Outlet/4 USB Surge Protector for $15.39 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s well over $6 off the typical rate there and undercuts the previous low we have tracked by $2. If you’ve got a wall outlet that is desperately in need of some additional power sources, this surge protector is here to save the day. It turns a single outlet into 10 while also delivering four 2.4-amp USB ports. With a slew of slots at your disposal, you will no longer have to decide which device you need to cut power to in order to make room for something else. You’ll also benefit from 2,100 Joules of surge protection. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you’re simply in need of a couple more outlets, check out GE’s $3 wall tap. It turns one into three and only costs a fraction of the deal above. Bear in mind that not only will you forfeit an abundance of outlets, but also integrated USB ports. That being said, this solution is a handy one that most households will quickly find a use for. Believe it or not, well over 5,800 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.7/5 star rating.

Want something smart instead? You could cash in on TP-Link’s Kasa 3-outlet smart surge protector for $22.50. Other notable deals we’ve spotted today include Schumacher’s 15A/3A battery charger for $40, the Ameriwood Rebel dresser, desk, bookcase, and TV stand for $159, and even LG’s Cordzero A9 Ultimate Cordless Stick Vacuum for $398.

iClever 10-Outlet/4 USB Surge Protector features:

  • 10AC power strip surge protector outlets including 2 widely spaced outlet & 8 regular Outlets, 4 USB ports, 6.6ft heavy duty extension cord, surge protector indicator, ground protection indicator and 15A overload protector switch.
  • The unique 45-degree power strip flat plug can be easily installed in narrow spaces, such as sofas, bedside tables, and will not block the bottom sockets, realizing space utilization. iClever power surge outlet with our friendly customer service will respond to you within 24 hours!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

iClever

About the Author

Schumacher’s 15A/3A battery charger falls to new ...
Easily install a Waste King 3/4 HP Garbage Disposal in ...
Elite Gourmet’s 10.5-qt. Air Fryer also roasts, d...
LG Cordzero A9 Ultimate Cordless Stick Vacuum plunges t...
Ameriwood Rebel combines a dresser, desk, bookcase, and...
Feel the power of TP-Link’s Kasa 3-outlet smart s...
Vitamix’s odorless indoor FoodCycler composter is...
Put three wireless Govee under-cabinet lights to work a...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 24%

Feel the power of TP-Link’s Kasa 3-outlet smart surge protector for $22.50 (Save 24%)

$22.50 Learn More
80% off

Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $4: Resident Evil, Celeste, Crypt of the NecroDancer, more

From $4 Learn More
Reg. $59

Schumacher’s 15A/3A battery charger falls to new low at $40 (Reg. $59)

$40 Learn More
New low

Nike’s self-lacing Adapt Auto Max sneakers see rare discount to new all-time low at $39 off

$39 off Learn More

All-new Sceptre 4K monitor affordably delivers 70Hz refresh rate, 350-nit brightness, more

Order Now! Learn More
Reg. $105+

Easily install a Waste King 3/4 HP Garbage Disposal in your sink while it’s down at $86.50

$86.50 Learn More

Anker expands Soundcore lineup with new Life P3 ANC earbuds in 5 colors

Buy now Learn More
Save $41

Elite Gourmet’s 10.5-qt. Air Fryer also roasts, dehydrates, more at new low of $68 (38% off)

$68 Learn More