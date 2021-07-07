Expand your power with iClever’s 10-Outlet/4 USB Surge Protector: $15.50 (Save 30%)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 253,000+) via Amazon is offering the iClever 10-Outlet/4 USB Surge Protector for $15.39 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s well over $6 off the typical rate there and undercuts the previous low we have tracked by $2. If you’ve got a wall outlet that is desperately in need of some additional power sources, this surge protector is here to save the day. It turns a single outlet into 10 while also delivering four 2.4-amp USB ports. With a slew of slots at your disposal, you will no longer have to decide which device you need to cut power to in order to make room for something else. You’ll also benefit from 2,100 Joules of surge protection. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you’re simply in need of a couple more outlets, check out GE’s $3 wall tap. It turns one into three and only costs a fraction of the deal above. Bear in mind that not only will you forfeit an abundance of outlets, but also integrated USB ports. That being said, this solution is a handy one that most households will quickly find a use for. Believe it or not, well over 5,800 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.7/5 star rating.

Want something smart instead? You could cash in on TP-Link’s Kasa 3-outlet smart surge protector for $22.50. Other notable deals we’ve spotted today include Schumacher’s 15A/3A battery charger for $40, the Ameriwood Rebel dresser, desk, bookcase, and TV stand for $159, and even LG’s Cordzero A9 Ultimate Cordless Stick Vacuum for $398.

iClever 10-Outlet/4 USB Surge Protector features:

10AC power strip surge protector outlets including 2 widely spaced outlet & 8 regular Outlets, 4 USB ports, 6.6ft heavy duty extension cord, surge protector indicator, ground protection indicator and 15A overload protector switch.

The unique 45-degree power strip flat plug can be easily installed in narrow spaces, such as sofas, bedside tables, and will not block the bottom sockets, realizing space utilization. iClever power surge outlet with our friendly customer service will respond to you within 24 hours!

