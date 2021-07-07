Ameriwood Rebel combines a dresser, desk, bookcase, and TV stand: $159 (Save $50)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Rebel 3-in-1 Dresser and Desk Combo for $159 shipped. A variety of colorways have fallen in price, but just about every unit has averaged around $209 over the last few months or so. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Want to make the most of your space? This 3-in-1 piece of furniture is ready to function as a dresser, desk, and storage shelf. The top of the dresser can even function as a 39-inch TV stand. It’s perfect for dorm rooms, multi-function bedrooms, or an office that could use a few drawers for storage. Once assembled the entire thing spans roughly 34.7 by 59.2 by 17.7 inches. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Now that you have a new piece of furniture in your space, why not polish it off with one of Pledge’s Multi-Surface Wipes? Despite having a low $3 price tag (clip the on-page 15% off coupon), you’ll get 24 ready-to-use wipes perfect for dusting, cleaning, and protecting just about any surface. Well over 6,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Not sold on the desk above? Perhaps this 4-tier offering will be a better fit at $99. Other deals that are great for upgrading your home include three wireless Govee under-cabinet lights at $12, this leather sectional sofa for $679 shipped, and even a Canadian cedar raised bed at $100. Peruse our home goods guide to see if there’s anything else you may have missed.

Ameriwood Rebel 3-in-1 Dresser/Desk Combo features:

This item features a TV Stand, 3 Drawer Dresser, small Bookcase, and Computer Desk all in one. Place your TV up to 39” and gaming system on the TV Stand with open component cubby. Store folded clothing and extra blankets in the 3 spacious drawers that feature durable metal slides. The Desk is the perfect size to finish papers and offers a small Bookcase between the Desk and Dresser for all of your textbooks and reading books

