Hands-on: Nomad brings leather stylings to your MagSafe charger with all-new covers

Today, the folks at Nomad are launching the brand’s latest accessory to pair with your iPhone 12. In what is one of its more unique offerings, the new Nomad Leather MagSafe Cover strays from being a companion accessory to Apple’s in-house charger itself and instead is designed to add some style to your magnetic charging setup. Comprised of genuine leather, you’ll want to head below for all of the details and some hands-on first impressions.

Nomad unleashes new Leather MagSafe Cover

After going all-in on the premium aluminum stylings found on its first MagSafe charger accessory, Nomad is back today with yet another add-on to Apple’s in-house magnetic charger. As only the second accessory we’ve seen from the brand meant to supplement the charging experience, this is one of the first leather covers we’ve seen on the market overall.

In what is effectively a case for your MagSafe Charger, the new accessory from Nomad is comprised of geniune leather to bring a more stylish look to your iPhone 12 when its time to refuel. The small puck is designed to fit right over the official magnetic charger and has a cutout at the bottom for the cord to route through. Then on the inside there’s a soft microfiber lining to keep things safe from scratches and the like.

Now available for purchase

Entering at $24.95, there are two different styles of the Nomad Leather MagSafe Cover that are both now available for purchase. In either black or brown leather finishes, the accessory will match with all of the other leather gear in Nomad’s stable.

9to5Toys’ Take

After checking out Nomad’s first MagSafe charger accessory earlier in the year, I was excited to get a look at what the brand would be delivering this time around. Ahead of today’s launch, Nomad sent me over the new Leather MagSafe Cover, and I’ve been using it for the past several days. The premise of having to cover your charger with leather is certainly a little out there, but I will say it has more perks to it than just adding some style.

My favorite aspect is how much more comfortable it made holding my iPhone 12 while it was charging. The more distinct edges of Apple’s in-house charger can be a bit of a pain in hand when you’re using a phone for an extended period of time while charging, and Nomad’s new accessory has remedied this entirely. It may just be a small perk of the soft leather finish, but it’s a big selling point for me, and the reason I’ll continue using these covers into the future.

But on the topic of style, I do think that Nomad certainly succeeds with its mission of making the MagSafe charger fit in better with your handset, thanks to the Leather Cover. Being able to customize a two-tone design with a brown case and black cover has definitely been a look I’m enjoying on top of the usual leather stylings that we’ve come to expect from reviewing plenty of other Nomad gear in the past.

All that said, $25 is likely going to be a hard sell for most of us, even though we’re talking about Nomad quality. Still, it’s a pretty nifty accessory and certainly one of the more unique out there. And for all of those who do want to bring some leather into their MagSafe charging setup, Nomad certainly delivers its usual premium materials and overall build to help justify its price tag.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!