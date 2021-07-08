FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score Amazon’s double hammock with stand for under $61 (Save 24%, All-time low)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Double Hammock with Stand for $60.87 shipped. That’s 24% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Now that nice weather has settled in, now just might be the perfect time to kick back and relax in a hammock. It’s perfect for keeping on a patio, next to the pool, or in your backyard. Bed dimensions work out to 82.3 by 57.5 inches and a lightweight steel stand is included. Assembly is touted as quick and easy with instructions and all necessary hardware included. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nothing can quite disturb a nap like a group of pesky bugs. Thankfully today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab a bottle of OFF! Bug Spray & Mosquito Repellent at under $5 (clip the on-page 15% off coupon). It’s said to repel “black flies, gnats, no-see-ums, and mosquitoes.” Rated 4.5/5 stars by more than 3,750 Amazon shoppers.

While you’re at it, why not give your yard some attention with Scotts’ Elite Spreader for $68 or Greenworks’ 40V 17-inch cordless electric mower at $260? You can also cash in on this colorful solar garden light at $23 alongside a couple of Amazon Basics wicker patio sets as low as $117. Swing by our home goods guide to catch up on anything may have missed.

Amazon Basics Double Hammock features:

  • Double hammock with stand for outdoor use on the patio, pool deck, or in the backyard
  • Lightweight yet durable steel frame can be easily moved for optimal placement
  • Quick, easy assembly with instructions and hardware included
  • Hammock bed dimensions: 82.3 L x 57.5 W inches

