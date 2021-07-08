This colorful solar garden light just hit $23 alongside 49-feet of LED strip lights at $10

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 253,000+) via Amazon is offering the OxyLED Solar Garden Outdoor Light for $23.19 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this light has been averaging $33 over the last few months. Today’s offer amounts to 30% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Want to add a pop of color to your lawn or garden without adding much hassle to your daily routine? If so, this solar-powered light is certainly worth considering. During the day it uses sunlight to refuel an integrated 2000mAh battery which is then used to power a colorful light at night. A built-in sensor allows it automatically toggle on at dusk and off at dawn. On gloomy days you can also refuel this lamp using an integrated charging port. Reviews are still pouring in, but so far this light has a 5/5 star rating.

Another notable deal from the same seller is on OxyLED’s 49.2-foot LED Strip Lights for $9.79 Prime shipped once you’ve clipped the on-page 30% off coupon. This offer shaves more than $4 off the typical rate and ushers in a new Amazon low. The kit includes three 16.4-foot RGB strands that can be connected together to span a total of just over 49 feet. These can sense music and shake up lighting while automatically keeping up with the beat. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Haven’t had your fill of lighting-related deals yet? Great, because we have several others for you to comb through. Examples include Nanoleaf Canvas HomeKit lighting sets from $64, an LED Desk Lamp with Qi Charging for $15, and even Govee’s dimmable LED color changing smart bulb at $8.50. And if you want to enjoy some music no matter where you’re at, check out these refurbished JBL Bluetooth speakers from $68.

OxyLED Solar Garden Outdoor Light features:

Do not worry about remembering to turn on the lights. Let OxyLED do the work for you! The light will switch on automatically at dusk and will switch off automatically at dawn. (Note: There is an ON/OFF switch on the lamp cover, make sure you switch it on for the first time use.)

The high-efficiency solar panel soaks up sunlight for sustainable power. A full charge takes 6 hours and can provide an incredible 10 hours of continuous light in darkness. No sunlight? No problem! Equipped with a 2000mAh rechargeable battery, this garden light is USB rechargeable.

