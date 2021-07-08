Scotts’ Elite Spreader holds 20,000-sq. ft. of seed to make yard care easy at $68 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Scotts Elite Spreader for $67.91 shipped. Simply clip the on-page $20 off coupon to redeem the discounted price. Normally $90 at Amazon, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked since it hit $58.50 back in 2019. You’ll find that it holds up to 20,000-square feet of Scotts lawn care product ranging from grass seed to fertilizer, salt, and even ice melt. The never-flat tires ensure that you’ll be good to go over any terrain. Plus, the ergonomic handle has a smartphone holder should you opt to listen to a podcast or music while handling yard chores. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

On a tighter budget? Well, the Scotts Turf Builder EdgeGuard Mini Broadcast Spreader is a great option. While today’s lead deal holds up to 20,000-square feet of product, this model maxes out at 5,000-square feet. This is a great choice for those with smaller yards, as it costs just $36.50 at Amazon. This is around 50% below the discount above, making it perfect for those without as much to spend on yard care.

You’ll also want to check out Greenworks’ 40V 17-inch cordless electric mower at $260, which is currently down from its normal price of $300. While only $40 off, it’s rare that we see discounts on this model.

More on the Scotts Elite Spreader:

Dual rotor technology provides unbeatable accuracy and a 6ft spread pattern for time savings. This is our most accurate spreader ever!

Holds up to 20,000 sq. ft. of Scotts lawn product, including grass seed, fertilizer, salt and ice melt

Never-flat tires to conquer any terrain.Material:Plastic

Ergonomic handle with smartphone holder

Minor assembly required – Remove agitator pins when spreading coarse rock salt

