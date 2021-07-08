Scotts’ Elite Spreader holds 20,000-sq. ft. of seed to make yard care easy at $68 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Scotts Elite Spreader for $67.91 shipped. Simply clip the on-page $20 off coupon to redeem the discounted price. Normally $90 at Amazon, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked since it hit $58.50 back in 2019. You’ll find that it holds up to 20,000-square feet of Scotts lawn care product ranging from grass seed to fertilizer, salt, and even ice melt. The never-flat tires ensure that you’ll be good to go over any terrain. Plus, the ergonomic handle has a smartphone holder should you opt to listen to a podcast or music while handling yard chores. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.
On a tighter budget? Well, the Scotts Turf Builder EdgeGuard Mini Broadcast Spreader is a great option. While today’s lead deal holds up to 20,000-square feet of product, this model maxes out at 5,000-square feet. This is a great choice for those with smaller yards, as it costs just $36.50 at Amazon. This is around 50% below the discount above, making it perfect for those without as much to spend on yard care.
You’ll also want to check out Greenworks’ 40V 17-inch cordless electric mower at $260, which is currently down from its normal price of $300. While only $40 off, it’s rare that we see discounts on this model.
More on the Scotts Elite Spreader:
- Dual rotor technology provides unbeatable accuracy and a 6ft spread pattern for time savings. This is our most accurate spreader ever!
- Holds up to 20,000 sq. ft. of Scotts lawn product, including grass seed, fertilizer, salt and ice melt
- Never-flat tires to conquer any terrain.Material:Plastic
- Ergonomic handle with smartphone holder
- Minor assembly required – Remove agitator pins when spreading coarse rock salt
