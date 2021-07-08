FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Basics wicker patio sets fall to new lows from $117 (Up to $68 off)

Amazon is offering the Amazon Basics 3-piece Wicker/Rattan Patio Set for $116.91 shipped. That’s $36 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. Summer officially kicked off just over three weeks ago, signaling there’s plenty of time to still enjoy the outdoors. This patio set paves the way for that, allowing you to spend larger segments of time out there. You’ll get two chairs, a side table, and water-resistant seat cushions. It’s ideal for a deck, garden, patio, poolside area, and much more. Nearly 500 Amazon shoppers have left a review and so far the dust has settled at 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find a larger Amazon Basics patio set that’s $68 off.

We’ve also spotted the Amazon Basics 4-piece Wicker/Rattan Patio Set for $232.16 shipped. That’s $68 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. This offering includes a love seat, two chairs, and a glass-top coffee table. Weather-resistant materials used are similar to what you’ll find above and each piece is upheld by a steel frame. Rated 4/5 stars.

Amazon Basics 3-piece Wicker/Rattan Patio Set features:

  • 3-piece outdoor chair set includes 2 chairs and 1 side table; tabletop made with 5mm tempered glass
  • Brown weather-resistant resin wicker rattan for sleek timeless style; durable powder-coated steel frame ensures reliable strength
  • Beige seat cushions made with water-resistant fabric ensure comfortable seating
  • Set creates a welcoming place to sit and visit with friends and family; ideal for a back deck, garden, patio, or poolside area

