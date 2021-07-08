EA PLAY Live 2021 Spotlight: Apex Legends Ranked Arenas + Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone

EA PLAY Live 2021 The Future of FPS comes in full at the end of the month, but today, we got a spotlight showcase with a few notable announcements. For one, Chad Grenier, the game director of Apex Legends, announced that we’ll be getting a ranked version of Arenas starting in Season 10. Plus, the general manager of Ripple Effect Studios, the team behind Battlefield 2042, gave some additional insight into the Hazard Zone mode in the upcoming title. Ready to learn more? Let’s take a deeper dive below.

Ranked Arenas mode coming to Apex Legends in Season 10 + more

Let’s kick things off by talking about my favorite game: Apex Legends. Personally, I play nearly every day for at least an hour, sometimes more if I have a clear enough schedule. Season 9 introduced an all-new mode with Arenas, a 3v3 tournament-style game where you could buy a loadout and then head into the battle. At first, I wasn’t a huge fan of the game, but after jumping into the ring with a full squad of friends, it quickly became a favorite mode when we needed to warm up before diving into ranked battle royale. Between each other, we’ve joked more than once that there should be a ranked Arenas mode, but it seems like that’s exactly what we’re getting.

Grenier didn’t really go into a ton of detail, but he did say that Arenas will “push the game to other horizons beyond the tried and true battle royale formula,” according to Game Informer. What all this means, we don’t know quite yet, and it could be Season 11 or 12 before we fully see what Grenier is talking about. However, we do know that in Season 10, we’ll be getting a full-on ranked Arenas mode. More details are coming at the end of the month with EA PLAY Live 2021 The Future of FPS. However, before leaving out, Grenier did say that we’d be getting a new character joining the roster and that “he is very interesting and unique.”

Battlefield 2042’s Hazard Zone is a “high-stakes” co-op mode that will feel “contemporary” but familiar

Similar to Apex Legends, the team behind Battlefield 2042 took to the stage during the Spotlight Showcase to talk about the upcoming game. While we didn’t get a lot of information, the first half of the above video talks a lot about Battlefield, including some gameplay as the team talks about the title.

DICE LA is now known as Ripple Effect and is taking charge of developing Battlefield 2042. The general manager of the studio, Oskar Gabrielson, talked about the upcoming mode called Hazard Zone in Battlefield 2042. It’s a “high-stakes” co-op mode, which is also “contemporary.” While not a traditional battle royale experience, Hazard Zone will be “more in-line with what Battlefield fans will expect” while requiring you to be “good on your feet,” according to Game Informer.

I’m looking forward to getting more information on Battlefield 2042 in the coming weeks and months. I was a huge fan of Battlefield 3, 4, and 1, though I didn’t even touch Battlefield V. 2042 could be the redeeming moment for the franchise, but only time will tell. The game launches October 22, and you can take a closer look at what to expect in our announcement coverage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!