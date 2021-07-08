CRAFTSMAN’s expansive 216-piece Mechanics Tool Kit just fell to $119 (2021 low)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 216-piece Mechanics Tool Kit (CMMT99206) for $119 shipped. Also available at Lowe’s. That’s $30 off the going rate and marks a return to the lowest price we have tracked in 2021. This mechanics tool set is an expansive offering that will allow you to tackle all sorts of different projects. Inside you’ll find 72-tooth ratchets in two drive sizes and a boatload of sockets, all of which fit inside of an included 3-drawer storage container. Each piece features large markings to ensure you can quickly find whatever is needed for the task at hand. CRAFTSMAN backs this tool set with a full lifetime warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Step down to CRAFTSMAN’s 57-piece Home Tool Kit to drop spending to $40. Alongside a ratchet and several sockets, you’ll also get commonly-used tools like a hammer, pliers, screwdrivers, and more. Bear in mind that it’s nowhere near as expansive as the deal above, so be sure to take inventory of which route would be the best suited for your needs.

Keep the ball rolling when you cash in on some of the other deals we’ve spotted lately. A few examples include this magnetic wristband for $6.50, an Amazon 12-in-1 Magnetic Rachet Screwdriver for $10.50, and even WORX’s 2-in-1 20V Pole Saw Kit at $110. Oh, and don’t forget that today’s Gold Box takes portable car vacuums as low as $23.

CRAFTSMAN 216-piece Mechanics Tool Kit features:

CORROSION RESISTANCE: Mechanics tool set has a full polish chrome finish

MINIMAL ARC SWING: Tool sets for mechanics include 72-tooth ratchets in 2 drive sizes

INCREASED TORQUE: Mechanical tool set has 6-point socket with fastener

QUICK SIZE IDENTIFICATION: Large Markings

