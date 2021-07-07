You’ll kind of have a third hand with this magnetic wristband: $6.50 (New low, Save 28%)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 253,000+) via Amazon is offering the Dr.Meter Magnetic Wristband for $6.45 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 28% off the price it averages and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. We’ve all been there, you’re trying to drive several screws and work with other small objects to have them slip and fall time and time again. This wrist band is here to save the day thanks to strong magnets throughout. It’s powerful enough to hold nails, screws, bits, nuts, bolts, and many more magnetic parts. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Dr.Meter Magnetic Wristband features:

Got a handyman in your life? The Magnetic wristbands are the perfect gift for mechanics, hobbyists, electricians, engineers, tailors, and the person who has everything.

Need to keep some things handy? The small patches will get the job done. Use these added pocket to hold plastic nails, cable ties, and other non-metal items.

Armed with 15 magnets, the wristbands can be flexibly adjusted the length to wrap on your wrists to hold more small parts, the strong magnets will never disappoint your expectations.

