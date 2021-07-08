Pre-order Sony’s new Xperia 1 III Smartphone and score a free pair of XM3 ANC earbuds

Sony’s new Xperia 1 III Android Smartphone went up for pre-order at the end of last week, and now those looking to score the brand’s latest handset can lock-in some added savings. Over at B&H, you’ll find the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 III bundled with a pair of its popular XM3 ANC Earbuds for $1,298 shipped. Normally you’d pay $1,498 for the entire package, with today’s offer saving you $200 and effectively scoring the earbuds for free.

Sony’s Xperia 1 III arrives as the brand’s latest smartphone, delivering a series of professional features centered around an eye-catching 120Hz 4K display. Everything else about the handset screams flagship, too, as you’ll find Snapdragon 888 SoC backed by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB with its microSD card slot. A triple-sensor 12 MP camera array lands on the back of the Xperia 1 III, which Sony leans into with a dedicated hardware shutter button and a telephoto sensor that can shift between 70 and 105mm focal lengths. Shipping is slated for later next month, and in the meantime you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Save even more by going with the previous-generation model, as the Sony Xperia 1 II is $1,148 right now at Amazon. Not only will you not have to wait for the pre-order to ship like with the lead bundle, but will be making out for $150 less than Sony’s newest flagship handset. Many of the same features can be found on the Xperia 1 II though, including a 4K OLED display, ZEISS-backed triple camera array, and other photography-focused functionality.

If Sony’s new handset is a bit too professional-leaning to use as your daily driver, we’re seeing plenty of other ways to get in on the Android game for less than retail. In terms of the latest and greatest handsets, both of the new OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones are up to $99 off at new Amazon lows, and joined by some additional hardware offers right here. But then no matter which smartphone ends up being the move, score some discounted apps and games for your new device.

Sony Xperia 1 III Android Smartphone features:

The Xperia 1 III Dual-SIM 256GB 5G Smartphone with WF-1000XM3 Noise-Canceling Earbuds Kit from B&H includes the Sony Xperia 1 III smartphone and a pair of WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling true wireless earbuds. Together they offer a personal high-end mobile entertainment experience. The Xperia 1 III delivers processing and graphics power with a Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform and huge 6.5″ 4K 120 Hz OLED display. The WF-1000XM3 earbuds complete the experience with active noise cancellation technology, which optimizes immersion by filtering out distracting ambient noise.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!