FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: SaGa SCARLET GRACE, Star Traders Elite, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to gather all of Wednesday’s best deals on Android games and apps. While you’ll find a host of yesterday’s deals still live down below, along with all of our Android hardware offers right here, there are plenty more to add to this list this afternoon. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS, Star Traders RPG Elite, Mortal Crusade: Sword of Knight, PDF Editor Pro, Unit Converter Pro, and much more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside ongoing all-time lows on OnePlus 9 Pro, today we spotted the previous-generation OnePlus 8 model at $330 off the going rate. ASUS’ latest Chromebook Flip is still on sale and now joins today’s offer on Lenovo’s back to school-ready Chromebook Flex 5 at $321. Over in our fitness tracker guide you’ll find a new price drop on TicWatch Pro 3 while our Google hub is now headlined by its Nest Wifi system and more from $180. On the accessory side of things, we have deals on Anker PowerWave Qi Charging Stands, these Seagate Ultra Touch USB-C drives, and everything else in this morning’s roundup

Today’s best game deals: Smash Bros. $45, Kirby Allies $45, Shadow of the Colossus $10, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on SaGa SCARLET GRACE : AMBITIONS:

The Firebringer, a fallen god and bane of humanity, has wrought havoc on the world since his exile. Mankind constructed an Empire with a singular purpose: engage the Firebringer and his fiends in battle to defend humanity. After a millennia of fighting, the Firebringer has finally been defeated, and the Empire is left without purpose, spurring rebellion.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Don’t need the latest and greatest? OnePlus 8 is ...
New Assassin’s Creed game confirmed, will reportedly ...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Mystic Vale, Br...
Today’s best game deals: Smash Bros. $45, Kirby A...
Bring the whole family to the island, Monopoly Animal C...
Samsung’s folding Galaxy Z Flip 5G smartphone see...
Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence...
Best Android app deals of the day: Bridge Constructor P...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Bridge Constructor Portal, GymACE Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $99

HomePods mini drops to $84 following rare open-box discount

$84 Learn More
New low

LG Cordzero A9 Ultimate Cordless Stick Vacuum plunges to new all-time low at $398 ($127 off)

$398 Learn More
Save $50

Ameriwood Rebel combines a dresser, desk, bookcase, and TV stand: $159 (Save $50)

$159 Learn More
New low

iRobot’s Root rt0 Coding Robot with Brick Top hits new low at $70 (Reg. $100+)

$70 Learn More
Save 24%

Feel the power of TP-Link’s Kasa 3-outlet smart surge protector for $22.50 (Save 24%)

$22.50 Learn More
Save $330

Don’t need the latest and greatest? OnePlus 8 is now down to $369 (Save $330)

$369 Learn More
$100 off

Vitamix’s odorless indoor FoodCycler composter is now $100 off at Amazon

$299 Learn More