Best Android app deals of the day: SaGa SCARLET GRACE, Star Traders Elite, more

We are now ready to gather all of Wednesday’s best deals on Android games and apps. While you’ll find a host of yesterday’s deals still live down below, along with all of our Android hardware offers right here, there are plenty more to add to this list this afternoon. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS, Star Traders RPG Elite, Mortal Crusade: Sword of Knight, PDF Editor Pro, Unit Converter Pro, and much more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside ongoing all-time lows on OnePlus 9 Pro, today we spotted the previous-generation OnePlus 8 model at $330 off the going rate. ASUS’ latest Chromebook Flip is still on sale and now joins today’s offer on Lenovo’s back to school-ready Chromebook Flex 5 at $321. Over in our fitness tracker guide you’ll find a new price drop on TicWatch Pro 3 while our Google hub is now headlined by its Nest Wifi system and more from $180. On the accessory side of things, we have deals on Anker PowerWave Qi Charging Stands, these Seagate Ultra Touch USB-C drives, and everything else in this morning’s roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Smash Bros. $45, Kirby Allies $45, Shadow of the Colossus $10, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on SaGa SCARLET GRACE : AMBITIONS:

The Firebringer, a fallen god and bane of humanity, has wrought havoc on the world since his exile. Mankind constructed an Empire with a singular purpose: engage the Firebringer and his fiends in battle to defend humanity. After a millennia of fighting, the Firebringer has finally been defeated, and the Empire is left without purpose, spurring rebellion.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!