This black glass L-shaped desk ships to your door for under $81 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Tangkula L-Shaped Black Glass Desk for $80.86 shipped. That’s $19 off the typical rate there and comes within $0.24 of the lowest price we have tracked. For many of us, working from home has become the new normal. It now makes a whole lot of sense to craft an office layout that’s exactly the way you want it. This expansive desk could be just the thing for some. You’ll stand to benefit from having loads of space to more easily spread things out. It spans 59 inches in either direction and stands 30 inches tall. A glass surface gives this unit a premium look and feel. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Once your desk is assembled, you may have accidentally left some smudges on the glass. Thankfully that’s something that can be quickly resolved with Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner Wipes at just $2 Prime shipped. Despite the low price tag, you’ll garner 20 pre-moistened wipes that will keep the surface of your desk looking great throughout the foreseeable future.

Other deals that go hand-in-hand with a new desk include Nulaxy’s metal MacBook standing converter at $51, an iClever 10-Outlet/4 USB Surge Protector for $15.50, and even an LED Desk Lamp with Qi for $15. And if you’re like me, you love taking work outdoors from time to time. Thankfully, a couple of Amazon Basics wicker patio sets have fallen as low as $117.

Tangkula L-Shaped Black Glass Desk features:

3-piece modular desk with contemporary, minimalist style provides you a modern and stylish atmosphere in work place, easy switch the two sides as your habit, which take full advantage of space and save space.

Smooth and spacious glass work surface features a large table space to place your computer, books and so on. This is convenient for your daily work, and it can provide you with an incomparable convenience. The simple , L shape and space-saving design fits any home or work office decor.

