Seven new Funko POP! TMNT characters now up for grabs: Super Shredder, Rahzar, more

Seven new Funko POP! TMNT characters have joined Funko’s massive portfolio of pop culture-inspired collectibles. These models are inspired by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secret of The Ooze and are slated to officially launch later this year, but pre-orders are open now. Standouts include Super Shredder, Rahzar, and Tokka, but you’ll also find Leonardo, Michaelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael. These are perfect for both avid and passive fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle superheroes. Continue reading to see photos and learn more.

Several new Funko POP! TMNT characters unleashed

Super Shredder, Rahzar, Tokka, Leonardo, Michaelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael have all made the cut in this Funko POP! TMNT release. It’s hard to tell which will become the most popular, but all of the villains are bound to do well. The fact that Michaelangelo is holding a box from Simply Donuts could help this one reign supreme.

This Super Shredder figure looks particularly cunning and with all of the detail you would expect. Like other Funko POP! characters, this one (and all of the Funko POP! TMNT models) will stand just 3.75 inches tall. With a total of seven new offerings to choose from, collectors will need to free up quite a bit of space on their shelf or desk to fit each and every model.

Pricing and availability

Each new Funko POP! TMNT model is now available for pre-order and costs $10.99 each. October 7 is the planned release date, which is about three months from now. A long pre-order window is quite common for Funko collectibles. The Seinfeld and latest Parks and Recreation characters are perfect examples of this.

All of the new Funko POP! TMNT characters are eligible for Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, which ensures you will be charged the lowest price offered “between the time you placed your order and the end of the day of the release date.” Many Funko POP pre-orders drop in price ahead of their official launch date, so lock in your order sooner rather than later.

9to5Toys’ Take

Without a doubt, these characters will be coveted by a majority of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle fans. Each one looks stellar, and we’ve come to expect nothing less from Funko. It’s unfortunate that the release date is a few months away, but as mentioned earlier, this is typical and certainly helps the company gauge the level of consumer interest so inventory can be better calibrated.

