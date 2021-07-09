FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Keep your summer smile shining, 16-pack Crest 3D Whitestrips now $28 at Amazon (Reg. $40+)

Amazon is now offering the Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White Teeth Whitening Kit for $28.20 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Remember to cancel the sub after the order goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $40 at Amazon, and currently $47 on Walmart, today’s deal is at least 30% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This 14-pack also includes a pair of express 1-hour treatments to keep your smile sparkling all summer long. “Safe on enamel,” they use the same “whitening ingredient as dentists” and feature a no-slip grip so you can “talk and drink water while whitening teeth.” Rated 4+ stars from over 8,800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A great way to keep things looking right in between Whitestrip sessions is with some whitening toothpaste. This Colgate 2-pack carries stellar ratings from nearly 45,000 Amazon customers and comes in at just over $6 Prime shipped (or less with Subscribe & Save). “Improves enamel strength, neutralizes odor, prevents plaque build up, and controls tartar.”

Once your smile is taken care of above, head over to our fashion deal hub for a wardrobe refresh. You’ll find some great deals in the Mountain Hardwear Summer Sale as well as Macy’s Black Friday in July Event, and Columbia’s latest promotion. Just make sure you check out the new Lululemon tennis collection that launched yesterday as well. 

More on the Crest 3D Whitestrips:

  • Includes 14 glamorous white teeth whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip, plus 2 bonus 1-hour express whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip
  • Glamourous white whitens 25x better than a leading teeth whitening toothpaste when toothpaste has been used for 4 weeks
  • 1-hour express whitens teeth faster than ever, even when there’s no time to plan

