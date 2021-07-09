Keep your summer smile shining, 16-pack Crest 3D Whitestrips now $28 at Amazon (Reg. $40+)

Amazon is now offering the Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White Teeth Whitening Kit for $28.20 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Remember to cancel the sub after the order goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $40 at Amazon, and currently $47 on Walmart, today’s deal is at least 30% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This 14-pack also includes a pair of express 1-hour treatments to keep your smile sparkling all summer long. “Safe on enamel,” they use the same “whitening ingredient as dentists” and feature a no-slip grip so you can “talk and drink water while whitening teeth.” Rated 4+ stars from over 8,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great way to keep things looking right in between Whitestrip sessions is with some whitening toothpaste. This Colgate 2-pack carries stellar ratings from nearly 45,000 Amazon customers and comes in at just over $6 Prime shipped (or less with Subscribe & Save). “Improves enamel strength, neutralizes odor, prevents plaque build up, and controls tartar.”

More on the Crest 3D Whitestrips:

Includes 14 glamorous white teeth whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip, plus 2 bonus 1-hour express whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip

Glamourous white whitens 25x better than a leading teeth whitening toothpaste when toothpaste has been used for 4 weeks

1-hour express whitens teeth faster than ever, even when there’s no time to plan

