Lululemon’s new tennis collection will have you ready to take on the court: Skirts, visors, more

Lululemon has a new tennis collection that will have you ready to serve, swing, and score in style. This new tennis collection was designed to up your game with stretch fabric that was made to move with you. This collection also features built-in storage and logos in spots to make you really stand out. You can find styles for both men and women alike and accessories to match. Plus, Lululemon offers free delivery on all orders. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Lululemon’s tennis collection.

Lululemon Men’s Tennis Collection

One of the most notable items from the new collection is the Evolution Short Sleeve Polo Shirt that you can easily wear on or off the court. This shirt is sweat-wicking, infused with four-way stretch, and has a slim fit to avoid distractions. You can choose from an array of color and pattern options, and it’s priced from $88.

Keep your eyes on the ball with the Fast and Free Run Hat from Lululemon. This lightweight hat has mesh material that’s highly breathable. This style also has reflective details, making it perfect for running as well. Better yet, it comes in three color options and is priced at just $48.

Women’s Tennis Essentials

Skirts and skorts are very on-trend for women this season, and the Pace Rival Mid-Rise style is a fantastic option for on the court. The drop-in pockets make it perfect for you to place a ball or chapstick. This skirt was also made to be flattering with pleats throughout the front and back. It also has a large waistband for added comfort, and it’s sweat-wicking. This skirt will easily become a go-to for years to come and is rated 4.6/5 stars.

Pair the skirt mentioned above with the Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top, one of my personal favorite items from Lululemon. These tank tops are highly flattering and lightweight. I really love the fun color options, and the seamless construction gives you a barely-there feel. It’s priced at $58, and with nearly 600 reviews, over half of the customers rated it 5/5 stars. Finally, add a Fast Paced Run Visor to finish the look.

