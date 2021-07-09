Highly-rated Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel hits Amazon 2021 low at $8.50 (up to 35% off)

Shop & Co. (99% positive feedback in 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel for $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $13 at Amazon, this is 35% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in over a year, and the best we can find. This pizza cutter wheel fits into the palm of your hand with an “ergonomic handle and flawless finish [so] you won’t have to cut back and forth” to keep the toppings on the pie. Featuring a retractable guard that keeps your fingers safe while in use or when stored in the cupboard, you’re looking at a stainless steel blade, the ability to disassemble it into three pieces for the dishwasher, and a “lifetime 100% money back guarantee.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 25,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Don’t care about the handheld form-factor here? Scoop up this Zulay Premium Pizza Cutter with a more traditional design for $6 Prime shipped instead. Its ratings aren’t quite as impressive (but still quite solid), nor is its warranty, but it will get the job done otherwise.

We are also still tracking a host of KitchenAid accessories if you would prefer to take the big brand name route. You’ll find pizza cutters, spatulas, mashers, can openers, and more starting from $5.50 right here. Then head over to our home goods guide for additional deals including this Eagle Creek Specter Cube Set, a 16-pack Crest 3D Whitestrips, this Keurig K-Supreme Plus coffee maker, and much more right here.

More on the Kitchy Pizza Wheel:

SLICE ANY PIZZA LIKE A PRO – This pizza cutter will leave you shocked with how easy it is to get a nice, clean cut through your pizza. With its ergonomic handle and flawless finish, you won’t have to cut back and forth and you get to keep your toppings where they belong – on your pizza.

SUPER SHARP AND FITS IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND – Why waste money on bulky pizza rockers that don’t even fit in your kitchen cabinet when you can simply get this unique design that easily fits in your hand and also in your cutlery drawer.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!