FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Highly-rated Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel hits Amazon 2021 low at $8.50 (up to 35% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsKitchy
Reg. $13 $8.50

Shop & Co. (99% positive feedback in 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel for $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $13 at Amazon, this is 35% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in over a year, and the best we can find. This pizza cutter wheel fits into the palm of your hand with an “ergonomic handle and flawless finish [so] you won’t have to cut back and forth” to keep the toppings on the pie. Featuring a retractable guard that keeps your fingers safe while in use or when stored in the cupboard, you’re looking at a stainless steel blade, the ability to disassemble it into three pieces for the dishwasher, and a “lifetime 100% money back guarantee.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 25,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Don’t care about the handheld form-factor here? Scoop up this Zulay Premium Pizza Cutter with a more traditional design for $6 Prime shipped instead. Its ratings aren’t quite as impressive (but still quite solid), nor is its warranty, but it will get the job done otherwise. 

We are also still tracking a host of KitchenAid accessories if you would prefer to take the big brand name route. You’ll find pizza cutters, spatulas, mashers, can openers, and more starting from $5.50 right here. Then head over to our home goods guide for additional deals including this Eagle Creek Specter Cube Set, a 16-pack Crest 3D Whitestrips, this Keurig K-Supreme Plus coffee maker, and much more right here.

More on the Kitchy Pizza Wheel:

  • SLICE ANY PIZZA LIKE A PRO – This pizza cutter will leave you shocked with how easy it is to get a nice, clean cut through your pizza. With its ergonomic handle and flawless finish, you won’t have to cut back and forth and you get to keep your toppings where they belong – on your pizza.
  • SUPER SHARP AND FITS IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND – Why waste money on bulky pizza rockers that don’t even fit in your kitchen cabinet when you can simply get this unique design that easily fits in your hand and also in your cutlery drawer.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Kitchy

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Epson’s 9.1-inch Smart Projector dwarfs most TVs at $...
Bring Lenovo’s 10-inch Smart Tab M10 Plus 128GB h...
This complete TONOR USB mic bundle with metal boom arm ...
ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz monitor plunges to new all-time lo...
Add three Wi-Fi smart dimmer switches to your home at u...
Amazon’s offering the Eagle Creek Specter Cube Se...
Keep your summer smile shining, 16-pack Crest 3D Whites...
Smartphone Accessories: MFi Lightning Cable 2-pack $13 ...
Show More Comments

Related

26% off

KitchenAid Amazon accessory sale from $5.50: Pizza wheels, spatulas, can openers, more

$5.50+ Learn More
Reg. $1,500+

Turn RTX on with Alienware’s RTX 3060 Aurora R12 desktop at $1,000 (Save $500+)

$1,000 Learn More
85% off

Jos. A. Bank Clearance Event takes up to 85% off original prices from $15

From $15 Learn More
$1,000 off

Epson’s 9.1-inch Smart Projector dwarfs most TVs at $760, more from $400 (Up to $1,000 off)

From $400 Learn More
Save $60

Bring Lenovo’s 10-inch Smart Tab M10 Plus 128GB home while it’s down to $220 (Save $60)

$220 Learn More
New low

Capture stunning vacation video with the GoPro Fusion 360 action camera at a low of $150

$150 Learn More
Reg. $60+

This complete TONOR USB mic bundle with metal boom arm dropped to $42.50 (Reg. $60+)

$42.50 Learn More
Save $133

ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz monitor plunges to new all-time low at $567 (Rare discount)

$567 Learn More