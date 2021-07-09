Q*bert joins New Wave Toys’ lineup of popular 12-inch RepliCade cabinets; pre-order now

New Wave Toys has just unveiled its latest 1/6th scale arcade cabinet, bringing Q*bert into its lineup of popular RepliCade releases. Stacking up to 12 inches, the retro release arrives with plenty of authentic details alongside being a fully playable version of the classic game despite its compact size. With pre-orders having just gone live, you’ll want to head below for all of the details on adding this one to your retro gaming collection.

New Wave Toys showcases new Q*bert RepliCade

Last time we checked in with the folks over at New Wave Toys, they were just releasing the Dragon’s Lair RepliCade, which arrived before year’s end in 2020. Now, the brand is back for its latest debut, bringing yet another beloved retro title to its lineup of 1/6th scale collectible cabinets.

This time around, we’re getting yet another unique choice that strays from the more popular hits that we’ve routinely seen in the more full-sized world dominated by Arcade1Up. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t a classic title, as the new Q*bert RepliCade arrives to bring the game into your collection. Stacking up to the same 12-inch form factor that we’ve come to expect from New Wave Toys, the new cabinet arrives at 1/6th scale for fitting in with collectible figures and the brand’s other releases.

Alongside all of the authentic decals that cover its exterior, New Wave Toys also packs in plenty of functionality too. There’s a 3.5-inch color LCD display for showcasing all of the old-school pixels of Q*bert, as well as a miniature set of built-in buttons and an arcade stick to actually play. Of course, if you don’t feel like trying to lock in a high score that way, a USB port lets you plug in a gamepad to play more comfortably. Or if you’re just looking to set it on the desk, a demo mode can showcase all of the Q*bert gameplay.

Pre-order now before launching this fall

Pre-orders on the new Q*bert RepliCade are now live via the official New Wave Toys website. Those locking in an order now will drop the price to $129.99, down from its suggested list price of $149.99. Collectors or big fans of the game will also be able to score a Warren Davis (the creator of Q*bert) edition, which swaps out some of the decals and enters at $169.99, or for those who pre-order, $149.99. Orders will close later this month on July 29, with shipping slated for the end of the year.

9to5Toys’ Take:

We’ve routinely been big fans of the RepliCade releases in the past from previous hands-on reviews, and it looks like New Wave Toys will be delivering all of that same charm and attention to detail with Q*bert. I’m honestly surprised it has taken this long for any of the brands in the retro arcade space to release the iconic title in the twenty-first century, but leave it up to New Wave Toys to be the first. We’ve spoken with the company several times in the past, and today’s new release continues to embody its passion for retro gaming as a whole.

