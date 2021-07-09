These highly-rated BN-LINK smart plugs are under $4 each today: 4-pack for $15.50 (40% off)

The official BN-LINK Amazon store is now offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $15.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and apply code BNLINKJULY at checkout. Regularly $26 or more, today’s deal is 40% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. A great way to add some smart functionality to your home, these plugs do not require a hub and will provide both smartphone and voice command control for any of the devices plugged into them. Alongside support for both Alexa and Google Assistant, you can control the plugs from anywhere, create schedules, and monitor your energy usage through the companion app, among other things. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison’s sake, today’s deal on the 4-pack is even less than you would pay for the 2-pack right now. But if you can get away with just one of them, you can score this Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link down at $7.99 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly around $10 and going for as much as $15, this is a great lower cost alternative for folks that only need a single plug or are just jumping into smart home gear for the first time.

Either way, you’ll want to head over to our smart home hub for additional offers including deals on Lockly’s Secure Pro Wi-Fi smart lock, a pair of Aukey’s adorable touch table lamps, and Nanoleaf Canvas customizable HomeKit lighting sets starting at $64. Just be sure to dive into our coverage of the new Samsung Jet Bot AI+ with 3D LiDAR mapping as well.

More on the BN-LINK Smart Plugs:

[VOICE CONTROL]: Simply voice command to control multiple home devices with our smart outlet via Alexa or Google Home. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances. Made for everyone, perfect for elderly, disabled, or for a hard-to-reach plug.

[CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE]: Turn electronics on or off from anywhere in the world with your smartphone using the BN-LINK app or by simply giving voice commands to Amazon Alexa or Google Home Assistant. No Hub Required, works with 2.4GHz network.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!