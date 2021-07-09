SanDisk’s Lightning 32GB iXpand Flash Drive hits new low of $17, more from $5 (Up to 29% off)

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 32GB iXpand Flash Drive for $16.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting a way to physically back up photos, videos, and other files from your iPhone or Lightning-equipped iPad, this drive is worth a look. Not only can you manually move previously-captured content to iXpand Drive, you can actually record video footage directly onto it. Files can be password protected, and USB-A makes it a cinch to offload to most desktops. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more flash drives priced as low as $5.

More flash drives on sale:

Keep the ball rolling when you check out Samsung’s 500GB T7 Touch Portable SSD for $90, a batch of Cooler Master peripherals from $34.50, and even Alienware’s RTX 3060 Aurora R12 desktop for $1,000. Oh, and don’t forget that this black glass L-shaped desk is under $81.

SanDisk 32GB iXpand Flash Drive features:

Designed with a flexible connector to fit through most iPhone cases

Automatically back up photos and videos from your camera, contacts

High-speed USB 3.0 transfer to and from your computer. Operating temperature: 0-35 °C functional

