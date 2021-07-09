Cooler Master CK550 V2 mechanical keyboard returns to $85 low, more from $34.50

Amazon is offering the Cooler Master CK550 V2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $84.99 shipped. Originally fetching $100 after it’s release earlier this year, though recently down to about $92, today’s deal is a match for the all-time low price. Featuring a brushed aluminum body with per-key RGB backlighting, the Cooler Master CK550 V2 offers a sleek design as well as plenty of gaming firepower. The mechanical blue switches are meant to last with a 50+ million press durability. And the programmable macro keys allow for real-time customization, so you can adapt to your surroundings during play. Over 650 gamers have left it an average 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Looking for the perfect companion piece to elevate your battlestation? We’re also tracking a great deal on the Cooler Master MM720 gaming mouse for $34.73. Usually selling for upwards of $45, the price has been steadily decreasing as of late and has now rested on a new all-time low at 23% off. This remarkably lightweight mouse offers plenty of flare with it’s glossy honeycomb shell and RGB backlighting. You’ll also find a 16,000 DPI optical sensor under the hood for lightspeed actuation. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 5,600 customers.

Our best PC gaming deals guide has been popping off with savings like these all morning. We’ve already tracked a new all-time low on ASUS’ ROG Swift 360Hz gaming monitor. This unbelievably fast machine brings a 1ms gray-to-gray response time with 1080p visuals and HDR10. In terms of quality, it doesn’t get much better than that, but you can always peruse the rest of our gaming deals to judge that for yourself.

Cooler Master CK550 V2 Keyboard features:

Get a straightforward keyboard that performs well on the battlefield with the CK550 V2 Gaming Keyboard. Mechanical switches rated for 50 million clicks will guarantee your keyboard will stay combat-ready during all your long-lasting skirmishes. On-the-Fly Controls allow customization of your settings like RGB lighting and macros in real time, while software lets you get even further customization. The included wrist rest will ensure you stay comfortable during long gaming sessions. Simply put, the CK550 V2 is a capable tool that gets the job done.

