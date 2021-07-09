FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cooler Master CK550 V2 mechanical keyboard returns to $85 low, more from $34.50

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsCooler Master
Save 22% From $34.50

Amazon is offering the Cooler Master CK550 V2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $84.99 shipped. Originally fetching $100 after it’s release earlier this year, though recently down to about $92, today’s deal is a match for the all-time low price. Featuring a brushed aluminum body with per-key RGB backlighting, the Cooler Master CK550 V2 offers a sleek design as well as plenty of gaming firepower. The mechanical blue switches are meant to last with a 50+ million press durability. And the programmable macro keys allow for real-time customization, so you can adapt to your surroundings during play. Over 650 gamers have left it an average 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Looking for the perfect companion piece to elevate your battlestation? We’re also tracking a great deal on the Cooler Master MM720 gaming mouse for $34.73. Usually selling for upwards of $45, the price has been steadily decreasing as of late and has now rested on a new all-time low at 23% off. This remarkably lightweight mouse offers plenty of flare with it’s glossy honeycomb shell and RGB backlighting. You’ll also find a 16,000 DPI optical sensor under the hood for lightspeed actuation. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 5,600 customers.

Our best PC gaming deals guide has been popping off with savings like these all morning. We’ve already tracked a new all-time low on ASUS’ ROG Swift 360Hz gaming monitor. This unbelievably fast machine brings a 1ms gray-to-gray response time with 1080p visuals and HDR10. In terms of quality, it doesn’t get much better than that, but you can always peruse the rest of our gaming deals to judge that for yourself.

Cooler Master CK550 V2 Keyboard features:

Get a straightforward keyboard that performs well on the battlefield with the CK550 V2 Gaming Keyboard. Mechanical switches rated for 50 million clicks will guarantee your keyboard will stay combat-ready during all your long-lasting skirmishes. On-the-Fly Controls allow customization of your settings like RGB lighting and macros in real time, while software lets you get even further customization. The included wrist rest will ensure you stay comfortable during long gaming sessions. Simply put, the CK550 V2 is a capable tool that gets the job done.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Cooler Master

About the Author

Newegg launches new $99 PC building service to combat s...
Bundle two Greenworks Pro 80V cordless tools at the sec...
Organize your LEGO collection with these stackable stor...
Amazon Basics hand tools from $6: Wrenches, chisels, an...
LG Gram 15 touchscreen laptop 256GB takes $350 plunge a...
Spigen’s Valentinus MagSafe Wallet lets you ditch...
Illuminate your space with 20,000-lumens of light from ...
SanDisk’s Lightning 32GB iXpand Flash Drive hits ...
Show More Comments

Related

New low!

HyperX Alloy FPS RGB mechanical keyboard plummets to new $76 low (Save 31%)

$76 Learn More

Seven new Funko POP! TMNT characters now up for grabs: Super Shredder, Rahzar, more

Order Now! Learn More
85% off

Score 3 magazines for $12 shipped this weekend: Men’s Health, GQ, Forbes, much more

3 for $12 Learn More

Newegg launches new $99 PC building service to combat scalpers and component shortages

Learn More
$141 off

Practice makes perfect: Korg’s B2 88-key weighted digital piano drops to $359 (Save $141)

$359 Learn More
Save 20%

Bundle two Greenworks Pro 80V cordless tools at the second-best price this year of $275

$275 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Pavilion, 4K Camera, SpongeBob, Sheltered, more

FREE+ Learn More
50% off

Organize your LEGO collection with these stackable storage bricks from $9

From $9 Learn More